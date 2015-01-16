Stewart flourishes down the stretch

In the NFC Wild Card Playoff against the Arizona Cardinals, he produced 123 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries to help Carolina notch its first playoff victory since 2005.

But when asked about that long-awaited individual success, Stewart stared ahead with a straight face and said, "It's just part of the journey. The moment you start focusing on that, you miss out on other things along the journey."

The six-year veteran had every right to say it felt great to prove he could still perform at an elite level. But he didn't.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunities that I had," Stewart said. "I try to make those moments last and relish the wins.

"There were a lot of unfortunate situations we had to deal with this year, but we put ourselves in the playoffs and it says a lot about our team."

It also says a lot about Stewart – who solidified Carolina's playoff push by providing a consistently effective run threat.

He was in a zone, and he's already focused on finding it again for 2015.