Stewart injures hamstring; Kugbila out for year

CHARLOTTE – After a strong showing in offseason training activities and minicamp, running back Jonathan Stewart will be limited with a hamstring injury as training camp begins.

Stewart pulled the muscle a week and a half ago, but general manager Dave Gettleman said he will not be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

"He had good OTAs and minicamp. He's working very hard," head coach Ron Rivera said. "(This) didn't seem or sound as serious as some hamstrings can be. He'll be doing some walkthroughs and some basic stuff (until he's fully recovered)."

Rookie safety Tre Boston (hernia) and wide receiver De'Andre Presley (stress fracture) are the only players that will start training camp on the PUP list.

Lastly, guard Edmund Kugbila suffered another setback after an encouraging offseason of rehabilitation from season-ending knee surgery in 2013.

Kugbila needs back surgery, and the procedure will force him to miss the entire 2014 season.

"I feel awful for the kid," Gettleman said. "This kid has done absolutely everything we've asked him to do. He just can't catch a break. He's having the surgery up in New York on August 8. He'll be done for the year."

Added Rivera: "Hopefully, he can get it taken care of, and we just have to look at him down the line now."