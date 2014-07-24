Stewart injures hamstring; Kugbila out for year

Jul 24, 2014 at 08:07 AM

CHARLOTTE – After a strong showing in offseason training activities and minicamp, running back Jonathan Stewart will be limited with a hamstring injury as training camp begins.

Stewart pulled the muscle a week and a half ago, but general manager Dave Gettleman said he will not be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

"He had good OTAs and minicamp. He's working very hard," head coach Ron Rivera said. "(This) didn't seem or sound as serious as some hamstrings can be. He'll be doing some walkthroughs and some basic stuff (until he's fully recovered)."

Rookie safety Tre Boston (hernia) and wide receiver De'Andre Presley (stress fracture) are the only players that will start training camp on the PUP list.

Lastly, guard Edmund Kugbila suffered another setback after an encouraging offseason of rehabilitation from season-ending knee surgery in 2013.

Kugbila needs back surgery, and the procedure will force him to miss the entire 2014 season.

"I feel awful for the kid," Gettleman said. "This kid has done absolutely everything we've asked him to do. He just can't catch a break. He's having the surgery up in New York on August 8. He'll be done for the year."

Added Rivera: "Hopefully, he can get it taken care of, and we just have to look at him down the line now."

With Kugbila out for the year, the Panthers signed linebacker Anthony Morales to fill the roster spot. The rookie free agent compiled 342 tackles, five sacks and 38 tackles for loss at Weber State. He was a tryout during rookie minicamp.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising