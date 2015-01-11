Strickly Panthers: Better team bests Carolina

SEATTLE – Against all odds, the Carolina Panthers earned the right to play for a spot in the NFC Championship game with dominant, opportunistic defense and efficient offense.

Saturday night, the Panthers' worthy opponent earned a spot in the NFC Championship – again – with the same formula.

"They did the things that we try to do to win games," safety Roman Harper said after the Panthers' 31-17 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. "And they were the better team today."

The Panthers used the formula last season to finish 12-4 and earn a playoff bye, but their lack of playoff experience showed in a loss to a battle-tested San Francisco 49ers team that advanced to its third consecutive NFC title game.

This year's Panthers couldn't initially recapture that form as offseason changes, injuries and inconsistency nearly took them out of the running with a six-game losing skid that dropped them to 3-8-1. But they found the formula again just in time, reeling off four consecutive victories to become the first team to ever win the NFC South in back-to-back seasons. They then looked like a team with playoff experience last week in the Wild Card round, handling Arizona to advance.

The magical run, however, ended Saturday in Seattle, the site of many disappointments for visiting teams in recent years. In a game that was even in many ways – the Panthers edged Seattle in yards and first down - the Seahawks held a huge advantage in the areas that mattered the most. They forced three turnovers while not turning it over themselves, and quarterback Russell Wilson turned third-and-longs into touchdown strikes three times.

"You've got to give them credit and give their quarterback credit," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He's a special football player and made some plays especially when it counted, in third-down situations. He's a smart football player, a sharp football player, and he got some protection sometimes and was able to hold the ball until somebody came open. He also caught us in blitzes a couple of times.

"We needed to get them to make some mistakes, but they didn't. We made some mistakes and missed some opportunities. They did the things that lead to winning championships."