Strickly Panthers: Time to come together

CHARLOTTE – When head coach Ron Rivera watched tape of the Panthers' lopsided loss to Green Bay, a hard-to-watch tape filled with maddening inconsistencies and saddening injuries, Rivera could still visualize what his team could become by peering at the Packers.

"I'm sitting there watching the tape last night, watching Aaron Rodgers give hand signals to Jordy Nelson and the other receivers," Rivera said. "I'm thinking, 'I can't wait until we get to that point where Cam (Newton) can just sit there and kind of nod his head to Kelvin (Benjamin) or (Brenton) Bersin and they understand.'

"That's what you have to learn and develop. You hope you have time for these guys to get to that point in their career where everything is unsaid."

For this Panthers team, more time clearly is required for them to truly get on the same page, both because of the volume of new personnel added in the offseason and the new lineups required seemingly every week because of injuries.

The silver lining is that time is on their side because the rest of the NFC South – and for that matter many teams around the NFL – are going through the same thing.

"We're in flux right now. The NFC South is in flux," Rivera said. "There are reasons why, but the bottom line is we're in a good situation."

At 3-3-1, the Panthers will enter Sunday's home game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks – the 3-3 Seahawks – with a one-game lead atop the NFC South.

The four teams mostly commonly identified as the NFC favorites before the season – Seattle, San Francisco, New Orleans and Green Bay – are a combined 14-12, and the group is over .500 only because the Packers have overcome a 1-2 start to win four straight.

Closer to home, a Saints defense that surprised last year has struggled this season (i.e. the Panthers) for reasons that are proving difficult to pinpoint and correct. The Atlanta Falcons have been decimated by injuries along their offensive line, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - like the Falcons - have yet shown they have what it takes to bounce back from a difficult 2013 season.

It has opened the door for the Panthers to become the first repeat champions in the 13-year history of the division, but they haven't exactly walked right in.