Super Bowl Bye Week: Panthers Quotes 1/28

CB JOSH NORMAN

On facing childhood hero Peyton Manning: "I know he wants to go out with a big win. This is my first time ever being in the Super Bowl, this is his (fourth). I'm rooting for him, but shoot, I want that ring. I'm going to do everything I can to try to minimize what he likes to do. But I respect the heck out of the guy."

On if Panthers are still disrespected: "I guess. But what does it matter? We're going to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl 50. If people disrespected us last week, they are going to disrespect us in the Super Bowl."

On squaring off with Demaryius Thomas: "He's a tough competitor. He's a big guy. He has speed, he has size. He has abilities to get over the top of you and make plays. It's going to fun, interesting and exciting."

WR JERRICHO COTCHERY

On reaching first Super Bowl in his 12th season: "It is definitely tough to win games in this league, that's why I always talk about that you can't assume you are going to be in this position next year or the year after that. You have to work towards everything, and once you get the opportunity you have to take advantage of that. That's just how it works so we all are appreciative of where we are at this point in time. We also understand the importance of continuing the preparation the right way so we get our chance to win a game."

On what a win would mean: "It would be special. I have ties here. My wife is from North Carolina, so I understand the culture of North Carolina and I know the loyalty of the fans and how supportive they are and how exciting it would be to bring that back here. It would be a special thing because I understand what it means to the Carolinas."

On winning as a team: "Over the course of my career, I was taught when I first laced up my cleats, it's all about the team. It's all about the team and it's been reinforced since that day. It's just been a joy for me to develop relationships over the years and been a joy for me to play on some successful team and now at this point in my career, just being able to play with a great group of guys. That's the most rewarding thing ever, to play with a great group of guys and actually win games with a great group of guys, that makes it special. That's the rewarding part for me, the relationship that we built in this locker room here. It would be sweet to be able to host the Lombardi with these guys, most definitely."

On his role within the team: "Offensively, we do so many things. We always talk about perfecting our role, and I know I am going to get a certain amount of snaps throughout the game, I am not going to have unlimited opportunities. I try to take advantage of those opportunities, and that's the same with a lot of guys on offense. Guys like Fozzy Whittaker and Mike Tolbert, he's a Pro Bowler but he still gets a certain amount of snaps because we do so many things. I just try to take advantage of my opportunities and be trustworthy in those moments."