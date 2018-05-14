Talkative rookie Donte Jackson not short on confidence

CHARLOTTE – The last cornerback who talked a lot around here believed he could morph himself into the Dark Knight.

Two seasons removed from Josh Norman, it appears the Panthers have finally found a replacement. As a yapper, at least.

"I talk," second-round cornerback Donte Jackson after Friday's rookie minicamp. "But I don't really do the superhero thing.

"I wake up like this. Just a natural edge. Like Beyoncé said, 'She woke up like that.'"

Moments later, as Ron Rivera began his session with the media, Carolina's head coach wondered aloud:

"Did he just quote Beyoncé?"

Indeed. You must have missed when Jackson dropped some Cardi B before practice, Coach.

"He is a personality. He's got a lot of confidence," Rivera continued. "You see it on the field. You see it when you talk to him. You watch it in his gait, the way he carries himself. That's the type of attitude you have to have if you want to play in this league. You have to have a certain type of swagger.

"Josh Norman had it. He had it from Day One. You guys saw it. He struggled a little bit, but because of his swagger, he was able to bring himself back. Well, this young man's got something."

That he does. But words eventually lose their effect if a guy can't play. The Panthers believe Jackson can. Not surprisingly, so does he.

"Guys who play with that fire and who talk about it – that's just something that I feel like every DB should have that type of attitude," Jackson said. "Some people call it cocky. Some people call it arrogant. I just call it playing DB."

To be fair, he also calls it cocky. It's actually the only word he uses to describe himself in his Twitter bio.