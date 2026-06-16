Tepper Sports & Entertainment announces several new traffic patterns for Chris Stapleton concert June 20 

"The volume of activity in Uptown Charlotte reflects a healthy, growing city that has changed significantly since Bank of America Stadium was built over 30 years ago," said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer at TSE. "While this is an ongoing process, we are working together with public safety and transportation officials to improve the flow of traffic around the stadium on event day and are committed to improving the experience for our fans and event attendees. We're asking fans to stay with us – these new traffic patterns may look different at first, but they are designed to help fans get where they are going safely and more efficiently."