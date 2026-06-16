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Tepper Sports & Entertainment announces several new traffic patterns for Chris Stapleton concert June 20 

Jun 16, 2026 at 02:00 PM
Timelapse of mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, N.C. (June 16, 2026) – In a joint effort with Charlotte public safety and transportation officials, Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) will be enacting new traffic patterns around Bank of America Stadium that will be in effect on Saturday, June 20, for "Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show" tour stop. As part of TSE's ongoing commitment to improving fan experiences, the organization has worked closely with key stakeholders including CMPD, CDOT, CATS and Charlotte Center City Partners to identify key congestion points around the stadium on event days and how pedestrian movement, vehicle traffic, public transportation, and ride share interact in real time.

On Saturday, several updated traffic patterns will seek to improve the overall flow for vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow.

Morehead:

  • Following the concert, vehicular traffic will be directed away from the stadium on both sides of Morehead Street. Traffic will not be permitted to travel toward the stadium between Clarkson Street (west of Bank of America Stadium) and South Tryon Street (east of the stadium).
  • If you parked west of the stadium, you will be directed to exit west; if you parked east of the stadium, you will be directed to exit east or south.
  • Those not attending the event are encouraged to avoid the area around the stadium along Morehead Street immediately following the concert, as detours will be in place.

Church & Third:

  • Vehicular traffic from the north on Church Street will be diverted left onto 3rd Street to provide quick access to I-277 and Providence Road. Traffic will not be permitted to continue straight in order to prioritize pedestrian flow along Brooklyn Village Avenue.

Graham & Mint:

  • If you park north of the stadium along Graham or Mint streets (including Lot 1), you will be directed to exit and continue north along Graham or Mint to access I-277 or travel west toward I-77. Traffic will not be permitted to turn east (right) until north of Trade Street.

"The volume of activity in Uptown Charlotte reflects a healthy, growing city that has changed significantly since Bank of America Stadium was built over 30 years ago," said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer at TSE. "While this is an ongoing process, we are working together with public safety and transportation officials to improve the flow of traffic around the stadium on event day and are committed to improving the experience for our fans and event attendees. We're asking fans to stay with us – these new traffic patterns may look different at first, but they are designed to help fans get where they are going safely and more efficiently."

The new traffic patterns on Morehead and Church Streets are the result of an ongoing comprehensive traffic study and data-driven fan feedback from Panthers and Charlotte FC games. In addition to enhanced wayfinding on Saturday, ambassadors will be stationed throughout Uptown to help direct people. Fans are encouraged to allow for extra travel time, review updated traffic and parking information in advance, and consider alternate routes or arrival times when possible.

For the latest information on road closures in Uptown, CDOT encourages drivers to utilize the Waze app when mapping alternate routes to the stadium.

For more information about the updated traffic patterns around Bank of America Stadium, parking and public transportation options, please visit BankofAmericaStadium.com.

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