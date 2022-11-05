Terrace Marshall Jr. stepping into larger role

His old teammates made the Super Bowl last year, and while that kind of success hasn't met Marshall so far, he is beginning to deliver on his potential. Coaches and teammates said it was only a matter of time before the Panthers' 2021 second-round pick emerged. Wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks commended Marshall's practice habits while he recovered from preseason injuries and waited for his turn behind other receivers.

"Once he had an opportunity to start, he just knew that all the work he put in was going to surface at some point," Dailey said. "It was inevitable; it was going to show up. And sure enough, last week was the most productive game he has ever had since he has been here. That's a testament of his work."

Marshall struggled with injuries throughout this rookie season and never fully emerged. Before this season, he impressed coaches with big play ability throughout OTAs and training camp, but that was when he was on the field. He dealt with a lower leg strain at various points throughout the preseason, resulting in the slow start to his second year.

Marshall didn't tally a significant number of snaps until Week 5 against San Francisco when he recorded his first catch of the year, and he has earned the starting nod in the Panthers' last two games against Tampa Bay and Atlanta.