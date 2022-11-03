Brian Burns wasn't sweating trade deadline

— Running back D'Onta Foreman has clearly taken advantage of the increased workload in the two weeks since the Christian McCaffrey trade, with a pair of 118-yard rushing games, and three touchdowns and a two-point conversion against the Falcons.

It's a departure from his early season workload, as he never got more than two rushing attempts in a game until Week 6 against the Rams and only got five that week. He got 15 carries against the Buccaneers and 26 against the Falcons, confirming the notion that he's a back who needs carries to get into a rhythm.

"He's a big man, and he runs physical," offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said. "He gets a feel for the game as the game goes on. I'm not sure I'm going to say he can't come in and spot-play. But I just think he's a big man, and he's a lot to handle for the opponent. You have to be pretty sure; you have to have the right frame of mind if you want to come in and tackle him. He's a big strong runner, and he has great balance, too. That really helps him.

"And as the game goes on, and as he gets a feel for how our guys up front are matching and you get him a couple of reps and repeated runs, he seems to do a pretty good job there getting a feel and knocking a hole when it's not there and reading it out and setting up some big bounces. And he has some surprising speed out there on the edge as well."