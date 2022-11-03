CJ Henderson learning to forget

Henderson showed Cooper and his teammates he could rebound from a bad play in Atlanta. He gave up a 47-yard touchdown from Marcus Mariota to Damiere Byrd late in the fourth quarter (which, at the time, looked like the game-clinching play for the Falcons), but then came back to set the Panthers up in the red zone with a critical interception in overtime.

"You learn a lot in practice, but you learn the most in games, and quite honestly, unfortunately, you learn a lot through failure," Cooper said. "That's really all a part of playing that position – football in general, but (in) that position, you kind of scar in those lessons. You don't always learn from the tape or in practice when nobody sees it. You kind of have to go through the fire."

Henderson's journey through the fire in Mercedes-Benz Stadium could've been the critical mistake in the Panthers' eventual loss, as the Falcons went up 31-28 with 2:26 to go in the game because of his error against Byrd.