Thankful Newton reflects on car accident

After the adrenaline wore off, Newton could feel pain in his back. He was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center with two transverse process fractures. He spent the night in the hospital and was released the next day.

"God has his hands on me," Newton said. "I'm in somebody's fantasy league, and I think it's the man upstairs."

Newton returned to Bank of America Stadium on Thursday for treatment, and he later joined the team for meetings. Head coach Ron Rivera said he's not sure when Newton will return to practice, and that's not something the coach or the quarterback are focusing on right now.

"As far as when I am coming back – who cares? That's not something that I am worried about right now. I'm just thankful to have breath in my lungs," Newton said.

"Sports are not everything. It can be gone in an instant, I learned that firsthand."

Newton also learned how many people in the Panthers locker room and across the country care about him.

He thanked fans and NFL peers for the outpouring of support on social media.

"I really appreciate everything," he said. "That's what kept me through."

And now he'll do his best to support his teammates when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.