The Waiting Game: For second-round picks, the silence can be deafening

Sometimes, teams will overtly tell a player they're interested. But sometimes, even that interest comes with some sharp words and a scowl.

Short also had a private workout with the Panthers prior to his draft, with assistant coaches Eric Washington and Sam Mills III there, along with longtime college scouting director Don Gregory.

Short was obviously talented, but there were some questions about other parts of his game.

"The film doesn't lie, but I had a big knock of, oh, he was inconsistent, or his motor's not there," Short said.

So when the Panthers came to see him, they decided to rev him up. Gregory was the prototypical salty old road scout, and he went to West Lafayette with a mission.

"Don Gregory specifically came in and tried to get me out of my character and just saying little stuff, you know, oh, you're not good enough," Short recalled. "I've got Eric Washington and Sam over here telling me what to do, and then I got Don in my other ear like you ain't tough enough."

Short can laugh about it now, but at the time of the workout, he wasn't sure the Panthers liked him at all.

"I didn't know Don Gregory was going to come here with so much heat," he said with a laugh. "So after that workout, I called my agent like, man, I don't know about Carolina, especially if it's going to be like that."

Short didn't know what to make of it until much later, really until then-general manager Dave Gettleman took him with the 44th pick (after they used their first rounder on nose tackle Star Lotulelei).