Things heat up at padded practice

Team drills included a series of nice connections between quarterback Cam Newton and his tight ends, who made some difficult catches downfield.

One of those tight ends, Brandon Williams, was carted off the field with cramps. Safety Anderson Russell was also forced out of practice early with cramps.

"We're pretty fortunate we only had two guys cramp up," Rivera said.

When asked to evaluate his team's first padded performance, Rivera liked the intensity but saw plenty of room for improvement.

"One thing we are trying to emphasize is tempo and doing things fast. That's what we are getting accomplished," Rivera said. "It was a little sloppy, and I think part of it is getting to understand what our tempo is now that we are in pads. I talked about that with the guys after practice. They have to understand how we practice in pads. I expect a better practice tomorrow."

Rivera said he hopes to have the starting offensive tackle situation sorted out by the second preseason game. Playing against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will help provide answers.

"We are going to play two good pass-rushing teams when we get there," Rivera said. "Buffalo is a good pass-rushing team. I hope they play their first bunch of pass-rushers a good spell. Kansas City is a good pass-rushing team as well. The real true test will be against good pass-rushing players and teams when we get into the preseason."

As a result of rookie running back Tyler Gaffney's season-ending knee injury, the Panthers signed running back Fozzy Whittaker, who spent time with the Cleveland Browns and San Diego Chargers last season.