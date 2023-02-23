Thomas Brown shares leadership influences

– Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley also met with the media for the first time, discussing what excited him about taking the Panthers' job after his stint with the Lions.

"It's all about grit," Staley said. "I just left a team – Detroit – where it was about grit. I see a bunch of hungry men, and I can't wait to get out there with them and go to war with them. When it comes to coaching, it's a couple of things. Number one, putting them in a position to make plays. That's number one.

"Number two is getting them to run through a brick wall with me and not for me. Because I'm going to be the first one to run through the brick wall. I'm going to lead the charge. And then after that, show them that I love them. You can't go to war with these men unless you show them that you love them."

Staley, who said he was in the room for some of the Panthers' assistant coaching interviews, said everyone on head coach Frank Reich's staff had those traits in common.