Thomas Brown ready to dive into "dream staff"

After playing running back at the University of Georgia from 2004-07 (one year he overlapped with former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, and he spent three years with former Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson), Brown had a short NFL playing career with the Falcons and Browns. He returned to his alma mater as a strength and conditioning coach in 2011 and coached running backs for the next four years at Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before taking his first offensive coordinator job at Miami (Fla.) from 2016-18.

Another position coaching running backs at South Carolina preceded his NFL job in Los Angeles, where he started with running backs before a promotion to assistant head coach in 2021 and moving over to tight ends in 2022.

Brown said he considered himself to be a "sponge" throughout his time with McVay, and he'll lean on the lessons he learned from winning a Super Bowl to dealing with a 5-12 downturn in consecutive seasons.

"I've been spoiled to win a Super Bowl and have every desire, hope, and dream to get back to that point. But it's a lot of work that goes into that process," Brown said. "It's also not guaranteed. That's what I learned from this past year. We talked a bunch last year about the Super Bowl hangover, trying to get over the hump. There were a number of different factors that went into it.

"But it was also a great learning opportunity for me. I think sometimes you learn a lot more from your failures than you do from your successes. So it was great to have – even though it was rough at times – those seasons back-to-back."

Outside Bank of America Stadium, Brown and his family are ready to dive into Charlotte. He and his wife Jessica have started the search for a new house. Inside the facility, Brown's next steps are learning names, bonding with the staff, and preparing for the combine.