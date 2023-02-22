Dom Capers previews his role as senior defensive assistant

– Capers also said the new coaching staff had started the evaluation process of the current roster and that he expects to see Evero's new defensive scheme adapt to the skill sets present in the players already at Carolina.

"You know what you want it to look like, but the initial phases you've got, I think it starts with 'Who are your best players? How can we get the best players on the field and utilize their abilities, adapt the scheme more to the players?" Capers said. "Then adapting the players to the scheme because I think you make a big mistake if you try to plug a square peg into a round hole. It's a process you go through, and we're just initially starting that process."

Evero ran a 3-4 base defense in Denver and said he would adopt that with the Panthers. But as Reich noted in Tuesday's press conference, base defenses are utilized less than half the time, and Evero has remained open to evolving.

"As we put our defense together, obviously there's going to be a framework from where we start off at, in terms of what we've done in the past at Denver," Evero said. "But at the end of the day, it's not like we're going to ever ask guys to do things they can't do well.

Evero complimented the young core the Panthers' defense assembled before he arrived, including Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Jeremy Chinn, and Jaycee Horn. He mentioned that seeing how the roster is constructed following free agency will play a role in how he formulates the defense.