Tight ends take pride in Panthers run game strides

"We just do our job," Thomas said. "That's what we've got to do. It's just a scheme that we run. We just have a 'want-to,' like wanting to do it. I feel like, as a position group, the tight ends, we have a lot of 'want-to.' It works out both ways, helping the running backs, receivers, the quarterback, and of course, the linemen. (We) put a lot of effort into it."

Tremble said the effort of the job pairs well with the spirit of the players in the group. Over the summer, he and Thomas attended Tight End U, an NFL event founded by former Panther Greg Olsen, Kansas City's Travis Kelce, and San Francisco's George Kittle, focused on training young tight ends. After working out, watching film, and spending time with more than 50 of their brethren, Tremble insisted those who play the position are the kind of football guys you want to hang out with after hours too.

"We're fun guys," Tremble said. "I think we love the game, and we have a good time. … That's how all the guys are. They're cool dudes."

The joy of playing isn't lost on Tremble, who said he grew to love playing at tight end because there's never a dull moment, practice, or game week – even if he doesn't hear all the praise all the time.