Top Five Plays of the 2015 Preseason

3. Brandon Wegher's 42-yard touchdown catch vs. Buffalo:With 1:48 left and a drive starting at their own 9-yard line, Joe Webb made a quick pass to rookie running back Brandon Wegher, who slipped out of the backfield into wide open space, beating a host of Bills for a 42-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion gave Carolina the win. "It was just a check down and on my way out I realized that it was a wide open field," Wegher said. "I knew that's the way I would break after I caught the ball. Joe found me, and I just took off."