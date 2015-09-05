Top Five Plays of the 2015 Preseason

The Panthers made plenty of highlight plays en route to a 3-1 preseason record, but a few plays stood out among the rest. Here's a look at the top five from 2015.
5. Mike Tolbert's 2-yard touchdown and dance routine:Cam Newton finished a perfect drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to fullback Mike Tolbert to give Carolina a 13-7 lead over New England at the start of the second half. "It was essential," Tolbert said. "First drive of the second half we marched right down the field and put points on the board. That's what we needed to see."
4. Jordan Todman's 49-yard touchdown run vs. Pittsburgh: Out of the shotgun, Derek Anderson handed the ball off to Jordan Todman, who took advantage of spacious running lanes on his way to this 49-yard touchdown. "I've been waiting for a while to bust a big one, to have a big play," said Todman. "It took until the fourth preseason game to showcase, but better late than never."
3. Brandon Wegher's 42-yard touchdown catch vs. Buffalo:With 1:48 left and a drive starting at their own 9-yard line, Joe Webb made a quick pass to rookie running back Brandon Wegher, who slipped out of the backfield into wide open space, beating a host of Bills for a 42-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion gave Carolina the win. "It was just a check down and on my way out I realized that it was a wide open field," Wegher said. "I knew that's the way I would break after I caught the ball. Joe found me, and I just took off."
2. Charles Tillman's interception vs. New England:Veteran defensive back Charles "Peanut" Tillman ripped the ball away from wide receiver Aaron Dobson for an interception and a 37-yard return to put Carolina in position for the first score of the game.
1. Terry Redden's one-handed pick vs. Miami:Rookie defensive tackle Terry Redden picked off Josh Freeman's check-down pass and showed off some speed and agility during a 13-yard return that sent the Panthers sideline into a frenzy. Redden's fourth-quarter interception set up what proved to be the game-winning touchdown for Carolina. "It was spectacular, and I thought the runback was better," head coach Ron Rivera said with a smile. "I would have liked to have seen him score. He's got some athleticism to him. He's a nice player."
