Veteran advice helps Shi Smith shine

At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Smith has shown Rhule and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo he's more than just a slot receiver. Rhule said they're also confident in Smith's ability to track the ball outside.

Add in his work returning punts, something Rhule said Smith is growing more comfortable in thanks to live-game situations like the preseason games, and he's proven to be a valuable asset throughout camp.

"Shi just kind of gives us a shot in the arm no matter who else is on the roster," Rhule said. "I think if everyone's healthy, Shi is still one of our top guys out there."