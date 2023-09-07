Vonn Bell, the "professional," is a product of his upbringing

—

That's what Vonn Bell does.

His mature presence is rubbing off on the younger ones here, such as third-year cornerback Jaycee Horn﻿, a budding star learning from a veteran defensive back.

"Vonn (puts) me on so much game, just seeing how much of a professional he is," Horn said. "How he takes care of his body every day, how he's in the film room; he knows the playbook. (It's) just something big for every young guy to pick up on and follow in his footsteps."

Bell's a lively presence in the locker room, playing games and cracking jokes with teammates before practice.

His personality shows even more on the field, where he's frequently chirping with Staley, putting in work in the process.

"It started back in OTAs, when I was kind of talking to the defense, and a couple of guys, you know, we say things back and just kind of drop it. But Vonn came off the top rope," the assistant head coach said. "Every time I said something, he said three things. Every time I said two, he said seven, and it just kept going from there.