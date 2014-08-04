Watch your Panthers, your way

Aug 04, 2014 at 08:00 AM

This summer, football gets personal with NFL Now.

[

nfl_now_200x150.jpg

](http://now.nfl.com?icampaign=rospanthersnflnowarticleembed200x150launch&cvosrc=ros.nflnow.launch_articleembed200x150)NFL Now is a free, personalized video app that provides football fans worldwide with all the NFL stories and highlights they want in a non-stop video playlist. Fans simply select their favorite team(s) and fantasy players and instantly receive videos that matter to them.

Fans will have access to non-stop news and analysis from the largest digital library of NFL content, including highlights, clips from NFL Network shows and original programming produced at the NFL Now studio.

Fans will be able to "like" and "dislike" videos, and the video stream will dynamically personalize the viewing experience.

Additionally, NFL Now will provide subscription access to the deepest vault of on-demand NFL Films and NFL Network video content available. Watch episodes of NFL shows like America's Game, A Football Life, Hard Knocks (beginning in September) and more.

With exclusive videos being produced by all NFL teams, fans will have inside access to all 32 teams, including press conferences, player features, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

With NFL Now highlights, fans will be able to see in-progress action from every game on game days.

The NFL Now app is free with NFL Now Plus features starting at $1.99 per month.

NFL Now will be available on most smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles and streaming boxes and on select connected TV devices. This innovative and ground-breaking digital offering launches this preseason. Learn more.

