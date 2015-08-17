Webb proudly takes on multiple roles

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Joe Webb grew up playing quarterback and wide receiver. But special teams? That took some time to get used to. "I love it. It grew on me," Webb said. "When I first started playing back in Minnesota (with the Vikings), I was learning. I didn't really know what to do because it was first time ever playing special teams. Now that I know it – and coach Bruce (DeHaven) has done a great job teaching me the techniques – I can go out there and play fast and enjoy it."

What is it about special teams he loves most?

"One play in, one play out," Webb replied. "So when you get in, you give it all you got, man."

Webb plays on all four special teams units. It's unusual to see a quarterback ditch the red jersey and line up for kickoff during practice, but Webb takes pride in his unique roles.

"Guys (on other teams) come to me and say, 'What position are you playing today?' They always say something to me in pregame. I just brush it off," Webb said. "They probably think I'm a pushover, that it'll be a piece of cake. I try to change their minds about that."

Head coach Ron Rivera appreciates Webb's athletic ability and willingness to apply it in a variety of ways. It's one of the reasons he foresees keeping three quarterbacks on the roster for the second straight year.

"Joe has been a wide receiver for us, a backup quarterback, a special teams guy … He's a very versatile football player," Rivera said.