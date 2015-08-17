Webb proudly takes on multiple roles

Aug 17, 2015 at 07:41 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Joe Webb grew up playing quarterback and wide receiver. But special teams? That took some time to get used to. "I love it. It grew on me," Webb said. "When I first started playing back in Minnesota (with the Vikings), I was learning. I didn't really know what to do because it was first time ever playing special teams. Now that I know it – and coach Bruce (DeHaven) has done a great job teaching me the techniques – I can go out there and play fast and enjoy it."

What is it about special teams he loves most?

"One play in, one play out," Webb replied. "So when you get in, you give it all you got, man."

Webb plays on all four special teams units. It's unusual to see a quarterback ditch the red jersey and line up for kickoff during practice, but Webb takes pride in his unique roles.

"Guys (on other teams) come to me and say, 'What position are you playing today?' They always say something to me in pregame. I just brush it off," Webb said. "They probably think I'm a pushover, that it'll be a piece of cake. I try to change their minds about that."

Head coach Ron Rivera appreciates Webb's athletic ability and willingness to apply it in a variety of ways. It's one of the reasons he foresees keeping three quarterbacks on the roster for the second straight year.

"Joe has been a wide receiver for us, a backup quarterback, a special teams guy … He's a very versatile football player," Rivera said.

"Anything I can do to help the team," Webb said, "any way to get on the field, I am all for it. I'm a team player all the way around."

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising