Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Woods out, Jackson questionable

CHARLOTTE — Uncertainty in the secondary will be a trend that continues this week for the Panthers, as they could be shorthanded Sunday against the Lions.
Veteran safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) is already listed as out for the Panthers, while cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
The Woods news is as expected since he hasn't practiced the last two weeks. Jackson was a full participant in Friday's unpadded practice, but he was limited the rest of the week after leaving last week's game with a shoulder issue. They're also without starting corner Jaycee Horn, who is still a week away from being eligible to return from IR.
The Panthers started Sam Franklin Jr. in Woods' spot last week (and he responded with a franchise-record 99-yard interception return touchdown), and if Jackson can't go, they'd likely roll with the trio of CJ Henderson, Troy Hill, and D'Shawn Jamison.
The only player listed as limited Friday was Frankie Luvu (hip), though he has no injury designation, meaning he's cleared to play this weekend.
The other four active players on the report were all full participants Friday and have no injury designations, meaning they're clear to go this weekend.
That group includes running back Miles Sanders (groin), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (ankle), tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (elbow).
Guard Austin Corbett (knee), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip) are listed as out. They returned to practice this week, but they haven't been activated to the 53-man roster yet.
