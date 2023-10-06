Presented by

Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Woods out, Jackson questionable

Oct 06, 2023 at 12:27 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
InjuryReport_Thumbnail_F (3)

CHARLOTTE — Uncertainty in the secondary will be a trend that continues this week for the Panthers, as they could be shorthanded Sunday against the Lions.

Veteran safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ (hamstring) is already listed as out for the Panthers, while cornerback ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

The Woods news is as expected since he hasn't practiced the last two weeks. Jackson was a full participant in Friday's unpadded practice, but he was limited the rest of the week after leaving last week's game with a shoulder issue. They're also without starting corner ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿, who is still a week away from being eligible to return from IR.

The Panthers started ﻿Sam Franklin Jr.﻿ in Woods' spot last week (and he responded with a franchise-record 99-yard interception return touchdown), and if Jackson can't go, they'd likely roll with the trio of ﻿CJ Henderson﻿, ﻿Troy Hill﻿, and ﻿D'Shawn Jamison﻿.

The only player listed as limited Friday was Frankie Luvu (hip), though he has no injury designation, meaning he's cleared to play this weekend.

The other four active players on the report were all full participants Friday and have no injury designations, meaning they're clear to go this weekend.

That group includes running back Miles Sanders (groin), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (ankle), tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (elbow).

Guard Austin Corbett (knee), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip) are listed as out. They returned to practice this week, but they haven't been activated to the 53-man roster yet.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 10/5

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.

231005 WK 5 Practice 2-001
1 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-018
2 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-019
3 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-025
4 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-033
5 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-037
6 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-039
7 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-046
8 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-052
9 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-060
10 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-067
11 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-073
12 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-075
13 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-079
14 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-083
15 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-088
16 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-089
17 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-092
18 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-093
19 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-097
20 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-102
21 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-106
22 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-108
23 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-114
24 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-116
25 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-119
26 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-120
27 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-121
28 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-123
29 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-125
30 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-127
31 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-128
32 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-129
33 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-137
34 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-138
35 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-144
36 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-158
37 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-167
38 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-173
39 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-175
40 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-182
41 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-185
42 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-190
43 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-194
44 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-199
45 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-201
46 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-202
47 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-206
48 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-208
49 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-210
50 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-212
51 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-218
52 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-219
53 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-223
54 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-226
55 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-235
56 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-239
57 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-245
58 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-247
59 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-249
60 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-251
61 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-253
62 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-259
63 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-264
64 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-267
65 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-272
66 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-273
67 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-274
68 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-283
69 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-287
70 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-290
71 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-295
72 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-300
73 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-301
74 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-316
75 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-320
76 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-335
77 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-340
78 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-341
79 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231005 WK 5 Practice 2-349
80 / 80
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Eight players limited

Only veteran safety Xavier Woods was held out of Thursday's practice, with a number of players including Frankie Luvu and Donte Jackson limited participants.
news

Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

The starting cornerback did some work Wednesday. The team's already without starter Jaycee Horn, who is on IR with a hamstring injury.
news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young cleared

Safety Xavier Woods has been ruled out, and three players are listed as questionable, but their starting quarterback is back after missing last week with an ankle injury.
news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu returns to practice

Other than a rest day for veteran wideout Adam Thielen, safety Xavier Woods was the only player who did not participate in Thursday's practice. 
news

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu held out, Bryce Young full

The quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but four other players were held out, including a pair of defensive starters.
news

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young ruled out

The rookie quarterback will not play against the Seahawks, meaning Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Panthers this week.
news

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young did not practice

Young was held out again on Thursday, and he's not expected to play this week against the Seahawks.
news

Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Bryce Young held out, Brian Burns limited

The starting quarterback didn't participate in the walk-through after suffering an ankle injury against the Saints, while Burns was limited with an ankle issue.
news

Week 2 Saturday Injury Report: DJ Chark questionable

Chark was a full participant in Saturday's practice, so the chances of him playing against the Saints Monday seem good.
news

Week 2 Friday Injury Report: An estimation

The Panthers held a walk-through Friday, so the injury report reflects what might have happened in an actual practice heading into Monday's game against the Saints.
news

Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Short report

The Panthers only had three names on the report at all, and only one (Jaycee Horn) missing practice on Thursday as they prepare for the Saints.
Advertising