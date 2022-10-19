Presented by

Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Still short on corners

Oct 19, 2022 at 02:38 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
DJACK_101322_InjuryReport-(3)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were without a few key players on the practice field on Wednesday, but they had some important parts back as they prepared for this week's game against the Buccaneers.

Cornerbacks Donte Jackson (ankle) and CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) were held out of practice Wednesday after they were unable to finish last week's game against the Rams.

On the other hand, the good news was the return of cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder). Both were limited and wearing green jerseys during practice, but getting them back on the field would be a significant step for a defense that was running out of bodies.

Luvu has missed the last two games, and Horn missed last week's game.

By the end of the Rams game, the Panthers were down to Keith Taylor Jr. and practice squad call-up Tae Hayes as the only cornerbacks left on the field, and as long as Jackson and Henderson are missing, they're still very thin there.

The Panthers were also without center Pat Elflein (hip) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) Wednesday. Mayfield was on the field and running around without a boot, but he wasn't practicing. Quarterback PJ Walker was not listed on the report after he left last week's game with a neck injury (he also cleared the concussion protocol), so he could be in line to start a second straight game since Sam Darnold only began practicing Wednesday after missing the last seven weeks with an ankle injury.

Elflein was not on the field during the portion of practice open to the media.

So far this season, the starting five offensive linemen have taken every snap of all six games. Bradley Bozeman would likely replace Elflein if he didn't play this week.

Also Wednesday, linebacker Cory Littleton (groin), defensive end Henry Anderson (elbow), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (neck), safety Sean Chandler (hamstring), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) were limited participants.

Shenault has missed the last two games, so having him back on the field was a plus after the team traded Robbie Anderson Monday.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) took his normal Wednesday off.

Click here to view the full injury report.

Related Content

news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Cornerbacks questionable

Both Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson are listed as questionable this week, though there remains some hope that Baker Mayfield could return.

news

Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Baker Mayfield out again

The Panthers quarterback was on the field with teammates, but he's still in a walking boot after last week's ankle injury.

news

Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn held out

The cornerback was one of five players who did not participate in practice as they prepare for the Rams this week.

news

Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault Jr. out

The wide receiver is among three players who won't be able to go this week against the 49ers.

news

Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu held out

The early-season playmaker was in a red jersey Thursday, as they monitor his workload ahead of the 49ers game.

news

Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Four held out

Safety Xavier Woods did not participate, leaving them without both starting safeties in practice.

news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey questionable

The running back returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days, and has a chance to play this week.

news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault held out

The wide receiver's dealing with a hamstring injury and didn't practice. Running back Christian McCaffrey was also held out for the second-straight day.

news

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey (thigh) held out

The Panthers running back has had Wednesdays off previously, but always with rest as the designated reason.

news

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Two questionable for Saints game

A couple of cornerbacks are questionable, and there are some new names on the report, but the Panthers are largely healthy.

news

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey limited

The Panthers running back is still expected to play Sunday, and the alteration of his normal routine was precautionary.

Advertising