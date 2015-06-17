Well-traveled OT Remmers going places

"It was unreal," Remmers said. "I'm just so thankful for that opportunity, so thankful for the coaches having the faith in me to put me in there and show what I could do."

In the lopsided defeat, Remmers helped the Panthers rush for a season-high 178 yards, a number they shattered the next week in a lopsided victory. Carolina gained 271 yards at New Orleans – the third-highest total in team history – in a 41-10 romp that jumpstarted a four-game winning streak that landed the Panthers in the playoffs.

This offseason, Chandler is back healthy, and the Panthers traded up to draft offensive tackle Daryl Williams in the fourth round. Head coach Ron Rivera has said Remmers remains the starter at this point, but Remmers certainly knows the drill.

"Specifically for me, knowing this is my sixth team, there's no such thing as being comfortable," Remmers said. "You're competing every single day. Anything and everything you do, the coaches are watching, so you've got to always be at your best.

"You've got rookies and undrafted guys coming in every year, so the biggest thing is just giving that 100 percent effort, because you know what? When your time comes and you're not playing anymore, at least you can look in the mirror and tell yourself that you gave everything you've got."

Remmers is focused on controlling what he can control while keeping in mind that it's all about what's best for the team. The competition among teammates can be fierce this time of year, but Remmers said the competitors can't afford to be fierce toward one another.

"It's a tough business, something that most people don't experience in their jobs," Remmers said. "You want to be friends with your teammates. That's a huge thing, having chemistry, especially for the offensive line.

"At the same time, it's cutthroat when it comes down to it. Everyone wants a spot on the roster - that's everybody's goal. So you've got to be able to develop chemistry while also keeping that edge."

As far as chemistry, things hadn't clicked for Remmers at his previous stops quite like they have in Carolina. And as the competition rages on, Remmers couldn't be more excited about the Panthers' ability to compete for NFL glory this upcoming season.

"Oh my gosh, this has been my best year by far, and I'm so excited for this season to start," Remmers said. "I think we're going to be something real special.