What's next for O-line after Martin retirement?

Jul 30, 2015 at 10:00 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – General manager Dave Gettleman was surprised when he learned offensive tackle Jonathan Martin planned to retire, but the focus has quickly shifted to what's next for the Panthers' offensive line.

"We were pleased to have Jonathan on the club and obviously these other guys have to step up," Gettleman said. "It's the responsibility for us to have as deep a roster as possible, and it's the responsibility for the coaches to get them ready.

"We'll just keep moving on. That's what we do."

150730_tackles_inside.jpg

Martin, whom the Panthers claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in March, was a candidate to back up left tackle Michael Oher. Martin was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Thursday. Now the Panthers must determine who is capable of providing depth at tackle.

"It puts a great importance on any of the backups at tackle – even the rookie. Daryl (Williams) has his work cut out for him," head coach Ron Rivera said.

Carolina drafted Williams in the fourth round with a plan for him to compete at right tackle and provide depth at guard. But he saw limited action at left tackle at Oklahoma and will take snaps there during his first training camp.

"There's nothing wrong with giving him an opportunity," Rivera said.

Nate Chandler, who competed with Byron Bell for the starting left tackle job during last year's training camp and has starting experience at guard, will continue to get work at left tackle.

Chandler was a limited participant during organized team activities (right knee), but he's ready to increase his workload at camp.

Additionally, guard Amini Silatolu, who played left tackle in college, will also see some work at left tackle as the Panthers search for the best options behind Oher.

"These guys have to be open-minded and prepared to move around," Rivera said. "We'll find out what we have."

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising