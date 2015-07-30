What's next for O-line after Martin retirement?

Martin, whom the Panthers claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in March, was a candidate to back up left tackle Michael Oher. Martin was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Thursday. Now the Panthers must determine who is capable of providing depth at tackle.

"It puts a great importance on any of the backups at tackle – even the rookie. Daryl (Williams) has his work cut out for him," head coach Ron Rivera said.

Carolina drafted Williams in the fourth round with a plan for him to compete at right tackle and provide depth at guard. But he saw limited action at left tackle at Oklahoma and will take snaps there during his first training camp.

"There's nothing wrong with giving him an opportunity," Rivera said.

Nate Chandler, who competed with Byron Bell for the starting left tackle job during last year's training camp and has starting experience at guard, will continue to get work at left tackle.

Chandler was a limited participant during organized team activities (right knee), but he's ready to increase his workload at camp.

Additionally, guard Amini Silatolu, who played left tackle in college, will also see some work at left tackle as the Panthers search for the best options behind Oher.