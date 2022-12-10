What the Seahawks are saying about the Panthers

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers and Seahawks are ready for a playoff-esque atmosphere on Sunday as Carolina needs a win to stay close in the NFC South race, while the Seahawks currently hold the final wild card spot.
Click to see what the Seahawks players and coaches had to say about Carolina this week.
Geno Smith speaks about Ben McAdoo
Watch Video | McAdoo coached Smith in New York and the two formed a bond
Pete Carroll on the Panthers
Watch Video | Seattle's head coach previewed Sunday's matchup
Breaking down Carolina's offense
Watch Video | Seattle defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt spoke about Sam Darnold and the Panthers' offense
Listen to the Seahawks vs. Panthers preview
Listen here | Here what Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle and Jen Mueller are saying about the matchup between Carolina and Seattle
Seahawks Injury Report
Read Report | See the status of the Kenneth Walker III and others on the final Seahawks injury report
Roster Ties
Read more | The Seahawks digital staff broke down some of the connections between Carolina and Seattle
Opponents view
Read more | The Seahawks staff spoke to Carolina's Darin Gantt about the matchup
Carolina has played Seattle nine times since 2013. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-4.