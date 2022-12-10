What the Seahawks are saying about the Panthers

Dec 10, 2022 at 09:38 AM
smith-carroll
Ben VanHouten/AP

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers and Seahawks are ready for a playoff-esque atmosphere on Sunday as Carolina needs a win to stay close in the NFC South race, while the Seahawks currently hold the final wild card spot.

Click to see what the Seahawks players and coaches had to say about Carolina this week.

Geno Smith speaks about Ben McAdoo

Watch Video | McAdoo coached Smith in New York and the two formed a bond

Pete Carroll on the Panthers

Watch Video | Seattle's head coach previewed Sunday's matchup

Breaking down Carolina's offense

Watch Video | Seattle defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt spoke about Sam Darnold and the Panthers' offense

Listen to the Seahawks vs. Panthers preview

Listen here | Here what Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle and Jen Mueller are saying about the matchup between Carolina and Seattle

Seahawks Injury Report

Read Report | See the status of the Kenneth Walker III and others on the final Seahawks injury report

Roster Ties

Read more | The Seahawks digital staff broke down some of the connections between Carolina and Seattle

Opponents view

Read more | The Seahawks staff spoke to Carolina's Darin Gantt about the matchup

Panthers vs. Seahawks through the years

Carolina has played Seattle nine times since 2013. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-4.

AP_955646521293
1 / 64
Ric Tapia/AP
_U0A1013
2 / 64
Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad scores a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks' Ken Hamlin, right, in the second quarter in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Seattle won, 23-17. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
3 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad scores a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks' Ken Hamlin, right, in the second quarter in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Seattle won, 23-17. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Carolina Panthers' Donald Hayes (81) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jay Bellamy (20) and Willie Williams (27) after a catch in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)
4 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Donald Hayes (81) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jay Bellamy (20) and Willie Williams (27) after a catch in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter, right, makes a long reception against the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Boulware, left, and Marcus Trufant, center, in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
5 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter, right, makes a long reception against the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Boulware, left, and Marcus Trufant, center, in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
6 / 64

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball under the pressure of the Carolina Panthers' Dante Wesley (21), Mike Minter (30) and Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
7 / 64

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball under the pressure of the Carolina Panthers' Dante Wesley (21), Mike Minter (30) and Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith returns a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith returns a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) reacts after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
9 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) reacts after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) throws a pass during their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
10 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) throws a pass during their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck (8) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
11 / 64

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck (8) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. Seattle recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
12 / 64

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. Seattle recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Kelly Jennings (21) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
13 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Kelly Jennings (21) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, right, meets with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme at the end of the NFC championship football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Seattle. Seattle won 34-14, advancing to the Superbowl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
14 / 64

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, right, meets with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme at the end of the NFC championship football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Seattle. Seattle won 34-14, advancing to the Superbowl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
15 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
16 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
17 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
18 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
19 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
20 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
21 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
22 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
23 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
24 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
27 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
28 / 64

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
29 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.
30 / 64

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CW1D6102
33 / 64
191215carvssea_3339
34 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O9430
36 / 64
191215carvssea_1970
37 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_1823
38 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O9721
39 / 64
D15O9480
40 / 64
D15O9181
41 / 64
D15O0012
42 / 64
D15O0842
43 / 64
D15O0763
44 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
45 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
46 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
47 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
48 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_1847
49 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
50 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms Austin Calitro during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
51 / 64

Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms Austin Calitro during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
52 / 64

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
James Bradberry sacks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
53 / 64

James Bradberry sacks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Curtis Samuel runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
54 / 64

Curtis Samuel runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Kawann Short makes a tackle during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
55 / 64

Kawann Short makes a tackle during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
DJ Moore catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
56 / 64

DJ Moore catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
191215carvssea_3398
57 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
58 / 64

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Greg Olsen catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
59 / 64

Greg Olsen catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
60 / 64

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

2018_11_25 CARvsSEA game 0784
61 / 64
191215carvssea_2140
62 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_5469
63 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_3627
64 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to watch at Seattle: Back after the bye week

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers travel to face the Seahawks in Week 14.

news

Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Cory Littleton among four questionable for Seahawks game

The Panthers are reasonably healthy entering Sunday's game at Seattle, and a number of key players were cleared on the final report of the week.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina at Seattle in Week 14

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Seahawks.

news

Panthers set practice tempo with hand-picked playlist

There's a method to the song selection at practice. This week, they've also set the tone for Seattle with extra speakers and more noise.

news

Ben McAdoo is a "big fan" of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith

The Panthers' offensive coordinator has history with and respect for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, whom he coached with the Giants.

news

Week 14 Thursday Injury Report: Getting better

The Panthers got some key players back on the field or increasing their reps in Thursday's practice as they prepare for the Seahawks.

news

December is running back season

Jonathan Stewart was never better than in the final month of the season, and he likes what he's seen from D'Onta Foreman and the new Panthers run game.

news

Austin Corbett helping prepare offense for "rocking" atmosphere in Seattle

The former Rams guard knows a thing or two about NFC West opponents, and he is helping Carolina's offensive line prepare for a trip to Seattle.

news

Johnny Hekker leading Pro Bowl vote through two rounds

Brian Burns is fourth among NFL defensive ends.

news

Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: D'Onta Foreman held out

The Panthers running back has been carrying a heavy load, and didn't practice Wednesday because of a foot issue picked up before the bye.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Seattle in Week 14

The Panthers game against the Seahawks will air on FOX at 4:25 p.m.

Advertising