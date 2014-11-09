What to watch: Panthers at Eagles

NEW QB, SAME UP-TEMPO OFFENSE: Mark Sanchez will make his first start of the season in place of injured quarterback Nick Foles, but a new signal caller won't change Philadelphia's offensive plan.

The Eagles move faster between plays than any team in the league, and it puts a lot of stress on a defense. Opportunities to substitute are limited, and efficient communication is critical.

"You have to be lined up and ready to go with this offense," said safety Thomas DeCoud, who will return to the lineup after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury. "You can't be in the midst of talking, trying to get guys lined up. You have to know what you're doing and be where you need to be."

Philadelphia's attack, which ranks fourth in the NFL in both scoring, with 29.3 points per game and yardage with 409.3 yards per game, presents many challenges for Carolina to contend with. But Rivera wants the Panthers defense focused on its own scheme so they are better prepared to dictate instead of react.