What to watch: Panthers at Falcons

SAME STORY: The Panthers also want more of the same from defensive end Charles Johnson, who has played his best football of the season over the last month and always seems to put his best foot forward in his native Georgia.

Johnson had just four sacks through 10 games but has 3.5 in the last five, and he's been even more disruptive than the numbers suggest. He's always been a menace in the Georgia Dome, recording at least one sack in every Panthers game there since becoming a full-time starter in 2010. That includes a total of 5.5 sacks in his last two trips home.

Given the multitude of weapons Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has at his disposal, getting pressure on him is paramount.

RED ALERT: Given the Falcons' potent offense, the Panthers must be prepared to match them point for point – seven at a time rather than three.

"We're not really thinking about their offense and having to put up a certain amount of points. We just want to maximize every opportunity we get to score points, then we'll let the rest take care of itself," wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery said. "We're just focusing on maximizing every possession."

Just five NFL teams score touchdowns in the red zone at a lower percentage than the Panthers' 45.5-percent rate, and the concerns go even deeper than that. Carolina had endured more than its share of setbacks once in field goal range, problems in the range of the 30-yard line that have led to either long field goals or even being pushed out of field goal range.

The Falcons are the only NFL team allowing more than 400 yards a game, though they're actually in the middle of the pack in red zone defense. The last time Carolina played on the road with its season on the line, the Panthers delivered in the red zone in a 41-10 victory over New Orleans in Week 14.