What to watch: Panthers vs. Browns

DEFENDING JOHNNY FOOTBALL: Manziel made his first career start last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it didn't go well. The Browns lost 30-0, and Manziel completed just 10-of-18 passes for 80 yards with two interceptions while rushing five times for 13 yards.

"My first couple starts weren't the best," linebacker Luke Kuechly said. "I don't think one start that didn't go his way is really going to affect him. He's a dangerous guy."

The Panthers – and anybody who saw Manziel play at Texas A&M – know how dangerous the elusive quarterback can be, especially when he breaks contain and improvises. Thus, the Carolina defense will make every effort to keep Manziel inside the pocket.

"With him, the biggest thing is not letting him use his legs to beat you," Kuechly said. "He moves extremely well and he's got great escapability. On the edges is where he's dangerous.

"Our objective is to try to keep him inside where we know where he is. We don't want to let him run around."

KEEP RUNNING: The Panthers, who are starting the same offensive line for the fourth consecutive week, have hit their stride in the running game, rushing for 570 yards over the last three games.

Sunday, they'll face a Cleveland run defense that ranks 31st in the NFL, allowing 137.6 yards per game.