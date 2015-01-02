What to watch: Panthers vs. Cardinals

From 3-8-1, to red-hot division champs hosting an NFC Wild Card Playoff. It's been quite a season for the Carolina Panthers, and it's not done yet.

"This has not been the prototypical season of a playoff team," quarterback Cam Newton said. "But who cares?"

Exactly. The second season begins when the Panthers face the Arizona Cardinals, who ended the regular season on a two-game losing skid, on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium (4:35 p.m., ESPN, WJZY in the Charlotte market).

"We're somewhere a lot of people didn't expect us to be," head coach Ron Rivera said. "That's great. These guys worked hard to get here and they understand that a lot of people weren't expecting it. That's a good thing."

The Panthers, who enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak, are seeking their first playoff win since 2005.

"We have to change that," said linebacker Thomas Davis, who was a rookie on that 2005 team. "And it's not going to change by talking about it."

Here are some keys to making it happen.

FIRST QUARTER SUCCESS: Slow starts spelled doom for the Panthers early in the season. But during the four-game win streak, Carolina's execution has drastically improved in the first quarter.

The Panthers have jumped out to an early lead in each of those four wins. Another quick start would certainly help Carolina dictate the pace.