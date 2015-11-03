What We Learned: Panthers vs. Colts

4. RUN GAME ADJUSTS PROPERLY: It wasn't easy on a sloppy surface, but in the end the Panthers churned out 140 yards on the ground. They entered the game as the league leaders with 144 rushing yards a game.

"I think early on it took our edge running game out of play," Rivera said of the impact of the rainy conditions. "So we came out in the second half and started driving up the middle."

Carolina's first two drives of the second half produced nearly half of the rushing yards for running back Jonathan Stewart (39 of 82) and quarterback Cam Newton (16 of 41). The drives didn't produce points in large part because of a fumble at the 1-yard line but did help wear down Indy's defense in what proved to be a marathon.

"Unfortunately, we fumbled on the goal line," Rivera said. "But I thought what (offensive coordinator) Mike Shula and the offense decided to do coming out of the third quarter was excellent. We went right at them."

5. CROWD DESERVES CREDIT: Between the weather and the storm the Panthers had to weather late, the crowd could have checked out early.

It was just the opposite.