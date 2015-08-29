What we learned: Panthers vs. Patriots

EALY RISES: The Panthers made Brady uncomfortable most of the night, but defensive end Kony Ealy was the lone Panther to record a sack.

It marked Ealy's second consecutive game with a sack.

"It was good," said Ealy, vying for a starting spot. "I'm just trying to move in the right direction in the process we're undertaking as a defensive line getting to the quarterback and pressuring. It's a step in the right direction."

Even though Ealy recorded the only sack, the Panthers consistently challenged Brady, who played the entire first half. New England mustered just two first downs before a drive got them on the scoreboard in the final minute of the half.

"We played with energy, and we did a lot better as far as breaking on the ball and getting to the quarterback," Ealy said. "With a guy like Brady, you can't let him sit back and throw the ball, and I think we did a great job of getting him off his spot."

OLD RELIABLE: A key to the defensive performance was the effort of the tackles. With starters Star Lotuelei and Kawann Short out, veterans Dwan Edwards and Colin Cole set the pace.

"We've got some guys out, so you've got to step up – it doesn't matter if you're young or old," Edwards said. "You've got to go in there and make plays, and we were able to do that today. We played at the level we're used to seeing around here. We're pretty excited about that."

FOZZY FLASHES: Fozzy Whittaker had arguably been the quietest among a running back group making plenty of noise behind starter Jonathan Stewart, but that changed against the Patriots.

Whittaker led the Panthers with three rushes for 19 yards and added a 37-yard kickoff return. He also caught a pass for seven yards.

"Running the ball, we did better than we had the past couple of weeks," Whittaker said. "We got some things going and got a real push. The offensive line did a great job of staying on bodies and getting us to the second level.