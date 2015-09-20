What We Learned: Panthers vs. Texans

WRS CAN MAKE PLAYS DOWNFIELD: Wide receivers Ted Ginn, Jr. and Philly Brown put the struggles behind them and used their speed to contribute in a big way against Houston.

Ginn, who dropped a would-be third down conversion in Houston territory early in the game, responded by hauling a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

"My confidence was never really shaken," GInn said. "You have your ups and downs. I went through trials and tribulations and still came back to make a play for my team."

Brown, Carolina's other starting wideout, beat Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph over the top for what proved to be the game-winning 36-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

"It is just about guys doing their jobs," quarterback Cam Newton explained. "Everybody sees the dropped balls and they are able to point to confidence.

"My confidence wasn't shattered in giving opportunities to guys that are doing what they are supposed to do."

SPECIAL TEAMS SHOWS STRENGTH AND WEAKNESS: In a game where the defenses exerted control most of the day, field position was critical. Punter Brad Nortman and the coverage team came through time and time again.

"Nortman punting the ball the way he did and really stretching our coverage team, that was huge," Rivera said.

Four of Nortman's seven punts went for 60 yards or more. He averaged 53.9 yards per punt with a net of 42.7.

"This was the sort of day where I found a good rhythm," Nortman said. "There is no reason why I can't go out there and punt like this all the time. I've got a great cover team to cover those punts. It was a combination of hitting the ball well and allowing our guys to go out there and hunt in order to flip field position."

But while Nortman and the punt team impressed Rivera, the kicking team left him frustrated for the second week in a row.

Graham Gano's 53-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter was blocked, making that two blocked kicks in two weeks.

"I'm a little disappointed with what's going on up front with the field goal team," Rivera said. "We can't have that. We have to find out exactly what it is because people are going to attack us at that point.