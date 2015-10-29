Where Are They Now: Jake Delhomme

Getting back to Cam, how do you see his maturation process as a player?

Delhomme: "(Former Panthers left tackle) Jordan Gross told me early on, 'Look, he's young. But he's so talented. And he so tough.' He said that, and he also said, 'And you know what, Jake? He wants to be great. I love playing with anybody like that.' That told me a lot very early on. Jordan also told me Cam would come early and stay late. He would put the time in.

"These things just take time sometimes. And I think you're starting to see now how he's very in control. It looks like he's making a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage. I also think Coach (Mike) Shula (the offensive coordinator) doesn't get enough credit for how they run their offense. And I don't know if it's Cam Newton or if it's (wide receivers coach) Ricky Proehl or what, but (wide receiver) Ted Ginn, Jr. plays totally different in a Carolina uniform than he does anywhere else."

This seems the best fit for Ginn, doesn't it?

Delhomme: "You run a little reverse with him like they did the other night against Philadelphia, and it does so much to keep opposing defenses honest. One, you're worried about (running back) Jonathan Stewart, two you're worried about (fullback Mike) Tolbert, and three, you're worried about Cam running it or throwing it. And then all the sudden, you also have to worry about them running a reverse to one of the fastest guys in the NFL."

Tell us a little bit about what you're up to these days, which we know includes being on the board of a bank, dealing with your horses and helping coach your daughters.

Delhomme: "The horses are every day. I mean, that's an everyday deal that I'm knee-deep in. We race strictly in Louisiana, but I do a lot of buying and selling in Kentucky. As a matter of fact, I'm flying up to Kentucky and selling one this Sunday night and again later on next week in one of the largest horse sales in the world.

"So I'm constantly doing that, and then I'm on a bank board (Mid-South Bank). We're about a $2 billion bank. We have 58 locations in Louisiana and in Houston, Dallas, Tyler - all those areas in Texas. I'm on the loan committee there, and that's about a once-a-week deal. I stay pretty busy."

And what about your coaching?

Delhomme: "My daughters are 12 (Lauren) and 8 (Lindsey), and I'm coaching them in sports. We're about to start basketball. We just finished up volleyball and we're about to finish up soccer. … It's fun, man. The years go by fast, no doubt."

Have you ever gotten a technical foul coaching them in basketball?

Delhomme: "I've never gotten a technical and I won't get a technical. My whole thing is people know what I did for a living and they know who I am around here. So I'm not going to give anyone the opportunity if I get one rogue ref who says, 'Oh, I'm going to show this guy up" for whatever reason. I will never give them the opportunity. So I will never argue a call because I don't want the girls seeing that. … Now, when I played I would kind of whine and complain the whole time and that was part of me. But for this, I try to keep from getting ugly.