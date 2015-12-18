Where Are They Now: Ricky Proehl

How did you get into coaching with the Panthers, beginning in 2011 after finally retiring as a player following the 2006 season after opening up Proehlific Park (a family sports complex and fitness center located near Greensboro, N.C.)?

Proehl: "Because I was coaching there. I was working with high school kids, college kids, even some NFL guys at my training center. I never had aspirations of coaching. I love the game. It's been good to me. I love the camaraderie and all that stuff. I just wanted to help young people. That's why I opened the park. I wanted to be able to give young people a platform to succeed, to be able to accomplish what I accomplished – whether it was high-school kids who wanted to play college ball at a high level, or guys who had played in college and wanted to try to make it in the NFL. … Then one day I got a call from (former Carolina general manager) Marty Hurney, saying he had talked to (owner) Jerry Richardson and asking me if I'd be interested in coaching."

How much have you enjoyed it?

Proehl: "It's been a lot of fun. For me, it's just been a great experience. I don't know if I'm a great coach. I just try to be honest, and loyal. I just try to coach these guys like I would want to be coached. I try to teach them everything I know, and just ingrain trust and teach them not to be afraid to fail. I want to get them to play fast and physical and to make plays when they come, and to be ready when that opportunity comes."

Do the young men you're coaching now in the NFL realize you played 17 seasons in the league and were in four Super Bowls, coming out on the winning side of them twice?

Proehl: "(Laughing) No, they don't. At least they didn't at first. I'd like to think as I coach them, they realize I know what I'm talking about – and then something will get said and all of a sudden it'll be like, 'Well, you know, Coach played.' But a lot of them have no clue. I'll be walking down the hall and one of them might say, 'Coach, I had no idea you played 17 years. How many Super Bowls did you go to?' I laugh about it. It's a different generation.

"I bust their chops about knowing guys – who they know and who they don't know among some great players in the past. We have fun with it. I do a highlight reel every Friday of players in high school or college – either or, and sometimes both, depending on how much we can find. We've gone through all the players, and now we've done Coach (Mike) Shula (the offensive coordinator), Coach (Ken) Dorsey (the quarterbacks coach), we've done Cam, we've done (backup quarterback) Joe Webb. So I'm probably coming up. Then maybe they'll get a chance to see me in action."

That reel would have to include a couple plays Carolina fans are sure to remember, like Jake Delhomme's first game at quarterback in 2003, when he took over for Rodney Peete at halftime with the Panthers down 17-0 to Jacksonville. What do you remember about the game-winning touchdown you caught on fourth down with 16 seconds left in that one?