Where Things Stand: Linebackers

WORTH WATCHING AGAIN: Kuechly's nose for the football was outdone only by his nose for the end zone when, in Week 12, he came out of nowhere and turned Wes Horton's strip-sack into a 34-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers a fourth-quarter lead they wouldn't relinquish to the Jets.

TOP OFFSEASON STORYLINES: Davis has said that 2018 will be his final season, making the announcement in January shortly after telling reporters he expected to have a reduced role. It will be interesting (again) this year to see how Thompson is utilized in the final year of his rookie contract (the Panthers have until May 3 to exercise the fifth-year option). If the plan is for him to flat-out replace Davis in 2019, then how will the two be used alongside Kuechly in 2018?

HOPE FOR 2018: At such a productive position, more of the same would be a good place to start, but that could require more from Thompson. Last season took a physical toll on Davis and that could be the case again next season. Hopefully not, but regardless Thompson will want to prove that he's ready to take over.