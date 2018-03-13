 Skip to main content
Advertising

Where Things Stand: Linebackers

Mar 13, 2018 at 03:45 AM
Author Image
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

180313_lb_inside.jpg

(Leading up to the start of free agency on March 14, Panthers.com is looking at the state of each position group.)

POSITION REVIEW: The linebackers are almost taken for granted in this defense, a testament to the unit's success and stability. That was the case again in 2017, when Luke Kuechly was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl while Thomas Davis made his third consecutive Pro Bowl trip (this time as an injury replacement). Shaq Thompson continued his steady growth, but Kuechly and Davis continued to rule the roost. Kuechly has the most tackles by any NFL player and most interceptions by any linebacker since being drafted in 2012, and Davis is second in interceptions over the same period while missing just three games since suffering his torn right anterior cruciate ligament in 2011.

STATS OF SIGNIFICANCE: Davis will enter the season as the franchise's all-time leader with 1,174 career tackles, and he's fifth among active NFL players in career tackles – with 1,015. How can that be? Because tackles aren't an official stat, so the "press box" numbers (in this case, 1,015) are used when comparing players around the league, while most teams tabulate their own tackle totals after reviewing game tape (thus the 1,174).

WORTH WATCHING AGAIN: Kuechly's nose for the football was outdone only by his nose for the end zone when, in Week 12, he came out of nowhere and turned Wes Horton's strip-sack into a 34-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers a fourth-quarter lead they wouldn't relinquish to the Jets.

TOP OFFSEASON STORYLINES: Davis has said that 2018 will be his final season, making the announcement in January shortly after telling reporters he expected to have a reduced role. It will be interesting (again) this year to see how Thompson is utilized in the final year of his rookie contract (the Panthers have until May 3 to exercise the fifth-year option). If the plan is for him to flat-out replace Davis in 2019, then how will the two be used alongside Kuechly in 2018?

HOPE FOR 2018: At such a productive position, more of the same would be a good place to start, but that could require more from Thompson. Last season took a physical toll on Davis and that could be the case again next season. Hopefully not, but regardless Thompson will want to prove that he's ready to take over.

David Mayo proved he can provide quality depth last season, but Carolina could still use a later-round draft choice on a linebacker. The Panthers surely will if a bargain of a talent is available (same goes for free agency) because you can never have enough quality depth and because linebacker is an important position when it comes to fielding successful special teams units.

Photos: Linebackers in 2017

View photos of the linebackers in action during the 2017 season.

No Title
1 / 36
No Title
2 / 36
No Title
3 / 36
No Title
4 / 36
No Title
5 / 36
No Title
6 / 36
No Title
7 / 36
No Title
8 / 36
No Title
9 / 36
No Title
10 / 36
No Title
11 / 36
No Title
12 / 36
No Title
13 / 36
No Title
14 / 36
No Title
15 / 36
No Title
16 / 36
No Title
17 / 36
No Title
18 / 36
No Title
19 / 36
No Title
20 / 36
No Title
21 / 36
No Title
22 / 36
No Title
23 / 36
No Title
24 / 36
No Title
25 / 36
No Title
26 / 36
No Title
27 / 36
No Title
28 / 36
No Title
29 / 36
No Title
30 / 36
No Title
31 / 36
No Title
32 / 36
No Title
33 / 36
No Title
34 / 36
No Title
35 / 36
No Title
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.

Advertising