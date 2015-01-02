Wild Card Playoffs Injury Report

|NAME
|POSITION
|INJURY
|WED.
|THU.
|FRI.
|GAME STATUS
|Derek Anderson
|QB
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|Probable
|Thomas DeCoud
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Charles Johnson
|DE
|Non-Injury
|-
|-
|DNP
|Probable
|A.J. Klein
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|LP
|Questionable
|Fernando Velasco
|G
|Non-Injury
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|Probable
|DeAngelo Williams
|RB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Probable
Practice Status
DNP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice - less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
FP = Full participation in practice - 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Out = Player will not play
- = Not listed - No practice status available
Game Status
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = 25% chance a player will play
Questionable = 50% chance a player will play
Probable = 75% chance a player will play
- = Not listed - No game status available