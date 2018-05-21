Will one of the undrafted guards be the next hidden gem?

CHARLOTTE – Four years ago, Andrew Norwell came to Carolina as an undrafted free agent with next to nothing expected from him.

But he worked his way into a starting role as a rookie and became one of the top guards in the NFL. His contract reflects that, as Jacksonville made him the highest paid guard in the league this offseason.

With Norwell departing via free agency, the Panthers have an opening at left guard. And there's a new group of undrafted rookies who find themselves in the same situation Norwell was in back in 2014 – something head coach Ron Rivera made sure to mention when he gave a presentation to the rookies ahead of the two-day minicamp.

Brendan Mahon from Penn State, Taylor Hearn from Clemson and Kyle Bosch from West Virginia were all recruited by Carolina after the draft concluded.

Can one of them become the next Norwell? Hey, it doesn't hurt to dream.

"It would be nice to follow in his footsteps," Hearn said with a smile.

But there's a lot that has to happen between now and reaching Norwell's level.

First order of business is getting over the disappointment of not being drafted.