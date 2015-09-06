WR Bersin among 10 set to join practice squad

CHARLOTTE – Wide receiver Brenton Bersin heads four contributors from Carolina's 2014 season who are poised to join the Panthers' practice squad after agreeing to contract terms with the team.

Bersin, linebacker Adarius Glanton, cornerback Carrington Byndom and offensive tackle David Foucault are among the 10 players agreeing to terms. All 10, including a pair of rookies in wide receiver Damiere Byrd and linebacker Brian Blechen, were with the Panthers throughout the preseason and were on Carolina's 75-man roster before it was cut to 53 on Saturday.

PRACTICE SQUAD POS PLAYER EXP COLLEGE DT Chas Alecxih 1 Pittsburgh WR Brenton Bersin 2 Wofford LB Brian Blechen R Utah WR Carrington Byndom 1 Texas WR Damiere Byrd R South Carolina DE Rakim Cox 1 Villanova OT David Foucault 2 Montreal LB Adarius Glanton 2 Florida Atlantic TE Scott Simonson 1 Assumption CB Lou Young 1 Georgia Tech

Bersin caught 13 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown last season and contributed as a returner after spending the 2013 season on Carolina's practice squad. Glanton played in 10 games with two starts as an undrafted rookie and posted 10 tackles and one forced fumble. Foucault and Byndom played in five games apiece as rookies including the playoffs, seeing spot duty aside from Foucault's start at left tackle in Week 9.

The other four non-rookies on the practice squad are headed by defensive end Rakim Cox, who tied for the team lead with two preseason sacks and earned some first-team reps in practice before the Panthers' returning defensive ends stepped up their level of play.