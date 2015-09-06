WR Bersin among 10 set to join practice squad

Sep 06, 2015 at 09:28 AM

Photos: 2015 Practice Squad

A player-by-player look at the 2015 practice squad.

CHARLOTTE – Wide receiver Brenton Bersin heads four contributors from Carolina's 2014 season who are poised to join the Panthers' practice squad after agreeing to contract terms with the team.

Bersin, linebacker Adarius Glanton, cornerback Carrington Byndom and offensive tackle David Foucault are among the 10 players agreeing to terms. All 10, including a pair of rookies in wide receiver Damiere Byrd and linebacker Brian Blechen, were with the Panthers throughout the preseason and were on Carolina's 75-man roster before it was cut to 53 on Saturday.

PRACTICE SQUAD
POSPLAYEREXPCOLLEGE
DTChas Alecxih1Pittsburgh
WRBrenton Bersin2Wofford
LBBrian BlechenRUtah
WRCarrington Byndom1Texas
WRDamiere ByrdRSouth Carolina
DERakim Cox1Villanova
OTDavid Foucault2Montreal
LBAdarius Glanton2Florida Atlantic
TEScott Simonson1Assumption
CBLou Young1Georgia Tech

Bersin caught 13 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown last season and contributed as a returner after spending the 2013 season on Carolina's practice squad. Glanton played in 10 games with two starts as an undrafted rookie and posted 10 tackles and one forced fumble. Foucault and Byndom played in five games apiece as rookies including the playoffs, seeing spot duty aside from Foucault's start at left tackle in Week 9.

The other four non-rookies on the practice squad are headed by defensive end Rakim Cox, who tied for the team lead with two preseason sacks and earned some first-team reps in practice before the Panthers' returning defensive ends stepped up their level of play.

Practice squads expanded from eight players in 2014, and the two new positions created exceptions for players like Bersin and Glanton, who wouldn't have been eligible under the previous rules. Two spots can now be used on players who have one or two accrued seasons toward free agency - like Bersin and Glanton - while the other eight players can't have any accrued seasons unless they spent fewer than eight games on the 46-player gameday roster.

