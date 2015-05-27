WR Hill focused on earning roster spot

The New York Jets traded three picks to move up four spots in the second round of the 2012 draft and select the 6-4, 215-pounder with the 43rd overall selection.

Hill became the first rookie receiver to start a regular season opener for the Jets since 1995 and didn't disappoint two touchdown receptions. But playing on the only NFL team to finish short of 3,000 receiving yards in both 2012 and 2013, Hill totaled just two more touchdowns over those two years.

Unexpectedly, the Jets waived him in the final roster cutdown prior to last season. Four days later, the Panthers signed Hill to their practice squad, where he remained for the duration of the regular season and postseason.

"I kind of took it as a redshirt year in a way," said Hill, who faced a significant learning curve upon arriving in the NFL from a triple-option offense. "I've just been learning from (wide receivers) Coach (Ricky) Proehl, who was in the league for 17 years, so you can't go wrong. Learning was the focus last year."

Hill progressed to the point where he nearly made his Panthers debut at one of the most pivotal moments of the season. Rookie wide receiver Corey Brown injured his shoulder in Carolina's playoff victory over the Arizona Cardinals. If Brown hadn't healed fast enough, Hill may well have been promoted to the active roster for the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Seattle Seahawks.

But Brown recovered, and Hill went right back to work. Hill, who still has practice squad eligibility but who has loftier goals, knows he again has his work cut out for him. The Panthers return all their top receivers from last season and added veteran speedster Ted Ginn, Jr., and 2015 second-round draft choice Devin Funchess in the offseason.

"That's a challenge for everyone," he said. "You've got your guys who were drafted, but there are also guys that were undrafted making plays on the field. It's definitely a challenge, but all you can do is take care of what you can take care of within yourself.