2020 Training Camp Observations: Defense has a big day

Aug 28, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Simmons_headshot
Myles Simmons
Juston Burris celebration
Brandon Todd

CHARLOTTE — Following Wednesday night's session at Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers were back on the practice field Friday.

The defense had a big day, picking off several passes over the course of the morning.

Here are some things that stood out during the session:

— There was a jersey swap of sorts, keeping things fresh. The offensive players wore white jerseys instead of the blue they've sported throughout camp. The defensive players were all in black, as opposed to just the day's starters. The quarterbacks remained in green, though.

— Kaare Vedvik kicked field goals with Joseph Charlton holding as practice began. Vedvik has spent most of his time with Carolina punting, but he has the versatility to do both. That could be important in 2020, given the unpredictability of COVID-19. Head coach Matt Rhule later said there's a possibility the Panthers could keep an extra leg on this year's 16-man practice squad.

Kaare Vedvik
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers

— The starting offense went against the reserve defense in a two-minute drill to begin the first 11-on-11 period. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with wide receiver Robby Anderson on a deep route to the right, putting the offense in the red zone. But the unit couldn't complete the objective, as Bridgewater's fourth-down pass with four seconds left was high and out of the end zone. He didn't appear to have anyone open.

— Jack-of-all-trades Myles Hartsfield started a drive at safety and finished it taking a carry on offense. He wore a white penny to signify he was a running back instead of changing his whole jersey.

— Hartsfield's red zone run was on third down and didn't get enough to move the chains. Vedvik nailed a field goal, with the ball going off the camera pole set up dead center between the uprights.

— The Panthers had two simultaneous 11-on-11 drills running on opposite sides of the field. Some of the team's key veterans did not participate, like Bridgewater and defensive tackle Kawann Short﻿. That gave younger players extended reps.

— During that period, wide receiver DJ Moore caught a deep touchdown in traffic between rookies Kenny Robinson and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III﻿. Moore elevated to catch the pass from quarterback ﻿PJ Walker﻿, securing it before he hit the ground.

Related Links

— On the other field, quarterback Will Grier connected with wide receiver Marken Michel on several deep passes. On one that went for a touchdown, offensive lineman Mike Horton met Michel in the end zone, and Michel gave Horton the ball for a celebratory spike.

— Linebacker Andre Smith intercepted a Grier pass over the middle during a third-down segment. Grier faced heavy pressure and may have been sacked. But he let it go, and Smith was there to make a play.

— During individual drills, quarterbacks and tight ends worked on red zone routes to the end zone. After throwing his passes, Bridgewater started playing defense to give the tight ends and quarterbacks a better look for proper ball placement and how the route had to be run.

— Wide receivers and quarterbacks competed against cornerbacks in one-on-ones. Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. made a couple of nice plays during the period. On one rep against Ishmael Hyman﻿, Pride batted the ball toward the front corner of the end zone. Then he ripped a ball out of Seth Roberts﻿' hands as the wideout tried to come down with a pass. While Anderson later caught a pass over Pride, Bridgewater's perfect ball placement was the reason why the pass was complete. The quarterback even complimented Pride's coverage on the play.

— The defense had a strong seven-on-seven period with a pair of interceptions. Robinson picked off Grier on the defense's left. Then Bridgewater held onto the ball for a long time, and likely would've been sacked, but he fired a deep pass to the left and cornerback Corn Elder came away with it.

— Cornerback Donte Jackson intercepted a tipped Grier pass and ran it all the way back to the other side of the field to celebrate a "pick six." Even though he was sort of betraying his offensive brethren, Bridgewater ran down to celebrate, too. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead razzed the quarterback a bit for doing so.

"I just get excited when I see guys making plays. It was good for the defense to get their hands on the football today," Bridgewater said. "I just want to celebrate those guys and let them know, hey, I see you making plays as well."

NEWS AND NOTES

— Rhule said the Panthers will have a “big scrimmage” on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium that "will be like the third preseason game." That's part of why Rhule held out some veterans from certain drills on Friday.

"We'll have a great chance to evaluate a lot of the guys trying to make the team," Rhule said. "They went really hard today, and they've got to turn around and do it again tomorrow."

— Rhule said rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown has a "nagging ankle," but doesn't believe it's anything major.

— Linebacker Shaq Thompson did not practice Friday because his groin is still sore. Rhule said Thompson has an abductor issue.

Carolina added cornerback Jameson Houston and defensive end Austin Larkin shortly before practice. Houston is a Baylor product, so he's familiar with this coaching staff.

"He's a 4.4 (40-yard dash) kid, a smart kid. Really likes to practice," Rhule said.

And with defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. in the concussion protocol, the Panthers wanted to get a look at Larkin, who's spent time with the Cowboys and Falcons.

"One of our things is just giving guys opportunities to get in here and show what they can do," Rhule said. "We're building kind of a bank, a book of business on guys, knowing who's out there if we've had them in camp."

Training camp practice photos from Friday

View photos from Friday's practice as the Panthers continue to prepare for Week 1.

E_MK2_2723
1 / 50
E_MK2_1828
2 / 50
E_MK2_1836
3 / 50
E_MK2_1915
4 / 50
E_MK2_1927
5 / 50
E_MK2_1841
6 / 50
E_MK2_1855 (1)
7 / 50
E_MK2_1948
8 / 50
E_MK2_2027
9 / 50
E_MK2_2059
10 / 50
E_MK2_2060
11 / 50
E_MK2_2061
12 / 50
E_MK2_2062
13 / 50
E_MK2_2063
14 / 50
E_MK2_2064
15 / 50
E_MK2_2065
16 / 50
E_MK2_2066
17 / 50
E_MK2_2067
18 / 50
E_MK2_2068
19 / 50
E_MK2_2069_1
20 / 50
E_MK2_2083
21 / 50
E_MK2_2160
22 / 50
E_MK2_2276
23 / 50
E_MK2_2352
24 / 50
E_MK2_2357
25 / 50
E_MK2_2387
26 / 50
E_MK2_2393
27 / 50
E_MK2_2458
28 / 50
E_MK2_2464
29 / 50
E_MK2_2504
30 / 50
E_MK2_2523
31 / 50
E_MK2_2546
32 / 50
E_MK2_2573
33 / 50
E_MK2_2581
34 / 50
E_MK2_2588
35 / 50
E_MK2_2598
36 / 50
E_MK2_2610 (1)
37 / 50
E_MK2_2626
38 / 50
E_MK2_2651
39 / 50
E_MK2_2685
40 / 50
E_MK2_2713
41 / 50
E_MK2_2764
42 / 50
E_MK2_2814
43 / 50
E_MK2_2820
44 / 50
E_MK2_2825
45 / 50
E_MK2_2830
46 / 50
E_MK2_2837
47 / 50
E_MK2_2847
48 / 50
E_MK2_2879
49 / 50
E_MK2_2881_1
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Coordinators Chat: Takeaways from Joe Brady, Phil Snow and Chase Blackburn

Carolina's coordinators each met with the media on Thursday.
news

Matt Rhule '100 percent' supported players' decision not to practice on Saturday

Carolina's coach said the conversations on social injustice were more important.
news

Zach Kerr: Action cannot come from athletes alone

Veteran defensive lineman believes public officials should better help stem systemic racism. 
news

Panthers sign CB Jameson Houston, DE Austin Larkin

Carolina added two defensive players Friday morning. 
news

Tahir Whitehead: Players are committed to making change

Linebacker Tahir Whitehead explained how he and players are feeling after the shooting of Jacob Blake.
news

2020 Training Camp Observations: Primetime practice at Bank of America Stadium

Players decided to practice Wednesday night despite the recent events in Wisconsin. 
news

Panthers sign wide receivers Cam Phillips, Darrell Stewart Jr. 

Phillips played with quarterback P.J. Walker with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks.
news

Rookie Diaries: Derrick Brown's first impressions of the NFL

At long last, first-round pick Derrick Brown is getting his first taste of being a pro.
news

'Unsung hero' Juston Burris getting a shot to shine in his home state 

Head coach Matt Rhule recently called Burris a player Carolina can build around. 
news

2020 Training Camp Observations: Separate squads for a competitive Tuesday

Head coach Matt Rhule split the Panthers into two "teams" for another competitive practice.
news

Shaq Thompson growing into leadership role

The sixth-year linebacker plans to be himself and not try to mimic legends who came before him. 
Advertising