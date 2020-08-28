2020 Training Camp Observations: Defense has a big day

— The defense had a strong seven-on-seven period with a pair of interceptions. Robinson picked off Grier on the defense's left. Then Bridgewater held onto the ball for a long time, and likely would've been sacked, but he fired a deep pass to the left and cornerback Corn Elder came away with it.

— Cornerback Donte Jackson intercepted a tipped Grier pass and ran it all the way back to the other side of the field to celebrate a "pick six." Even though he was sort of betraying his offensive brethren, Bridgewater ran down to celebrate, too. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead razzed the quarterback a bit for doing so.

"I just get excited when I see guys making plays. It was good for the defense to get their hands on the football today," Bridgewater said. "I just want to celebrate those guys and let them know, hey, I see you making plays as well."

NEWS AND NOTES

— Rhule said the Panthers will have a “big scrimmage” on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium that "will be like the third preseason game." That's part of why Rhule held out some veterans from certain drills on Friday.

"We'll have a great chance to evaluate a lot of the guys trying to make the team," Rhule said. "They went really hard today, and they've got to turn around and do it again tomorrow."

— Rhule said rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown has a "nagging ankle," but doesn't believe it's anything major.

— Linebacker Shaq Thompson did not practice Friday because his groin is still sore. Rhule said Thompson has an abductor issue.

— Carolina added cornerback Jameson Houston and defensive end Austin Larkin shortly before practice. Houston is a Baylor product, so he's familiar with this coaching staff.

"He's a 4.4 (40-yard dash) kid, a smart kid. Really likes to practice," Rhule said.

And with defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. in the concussion protocol, the Panthers wanted to get a look at Larkin, who's spent time with the Cowboys and Falcons.