Shaq Thompson growing into leadership role

NEWS AND NOTES

— There is a real competition going on for starting cornerback opposite Donte Jackson﻿. Rhule named T.J. Green﻿, Eli Apple﻿, and Troy Pride Jr. as players who have already received a shot at the spot. He mentioned Corn Elder as another player who could be in the mix. But there is another role up for grabs at nickel corner. We'll see if any of the players can soon start to separate himself from the pack.

— Jackson has impressed his new head coach in camp so far.

"I think he can be a difference-maker," Rhule said. "I think he can run plays down and punch balls out and all that. I don't want him just to think of himself as a cover guy. I also want him to grow and try to make plays on the ball from the other guys."

— Though Thompson some practice time with groin tightness, he said he's feeling 100 percent now.

— Rhule said he has an idea of what he'd like the opening 53-man roster to look like when cuts are due at the end of training camp. But that vision is what he thinks today. He fully acknowledged that players have a lot of time to have their stock rise or fall before the season starts.

— Carolina plans to play Efe Obada as an edge player for teams that use a fullback or two tight ends. But for teams who play more formations with three wide receivers, the club plans to kick him inside to defensive tackle.

— Finally, Thompson admitted the upcoming election will be the first time he casts a vote. He recently registered to vote for the first time.

"Growing up, I wasn't taught to vote. I wasn't taught that my vote counts. So just hearing it, understanding that your vote does matter — it (makes) a difference," Thompson said. "It makes me want to reach out to guys back in my community and tell them to vote, and get a whole pamphlet out and try to teach them and understand — your vote does matter."