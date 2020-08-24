2020 Training Camp Observations: Back to work on a Monday 

CHARLOTTE — After a day off on Sunday, the Panthers were back at work late Monday morning.

The team spent most of the session inside the Atrium Health Dome, where they went through some competitive 11-on-11 periods. Head coach Matt Rhule said he wanted to see the team step up its intensity following Saturday's scrimmage and was pleased with the results.

Here are some observations from the day's practice:

— Before going back inside the Dome for team drills, players got in some special teams work outside. Like last week, fullback ﻿Alex Armah﻿, and tight ends Ian Thomas and Colin Thompson worked on some long snaps for an emergency situation. Again, the more you can do.