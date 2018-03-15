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5 off-the-field facts about Torrey Smith

Mar 15, 2018 at 11:31 AM

1) A native of Colonial Beach, Va., Torrey stayed close to home when he went to the University of Maryland.

[

Screen-Shot-2018-03-15-at-64358-PM.jpg

](https://www.instagram.com/p/BE9PkLHk-XS/)

2) Torrey is married to Chantel Smith. They have two young boys, Torrey Jr. and Kam.

[

Screen-Shot-2018-03-15-at-64407-PM.jpg

](https://www.instagram.com/p/BdLFxmUFqXd/)

3) He received his MBA from the University of Miami.

[

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](https://www.instagram.com/p/BV-XZfjFO1Q/)

4) Torrey Jr. is an internet sensation.

[

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](https://www.instagram.com/p/BRPAvCalWnf/)

5) You may find Torrey on a yoga mat near you.

[

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](https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ1sWm2jL2U/)

Photos: Torrey Smith Through The Years

View photos of wide receiver Torrey Smith throughout his career with the Eagles, 49ers and Ravens.

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