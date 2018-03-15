5 off-the-field facts about Torrey Smith

1) A native of Colonial Beach, Va., Torrey stayed close to home when he went to the University of Maryland.
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](https://www.instagram.com/p/BE9PkLHk-XS/)
2) Torrey is married to Chantel Smith. They have two young boys, Torrey Jr. and Kam.
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](https://www.instagram.com/p/BdLFxmUFqXd/)
3) He received his MBA from the University of Miami.
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](https://www.instagram.com/p/BV-XZfjFO1Q/)
4) Torrey Jr. is an internet sensation.
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](https://www.instagram.com/p/BRPAvCalWnf/)
5) You may find Torrey on a yoga mat near you.
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](https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ1sWm2jL2U/)
View photos of wide receiver Torrey Smith throughout his career with the Eagles, 49ers and Ravens.