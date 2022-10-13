Al Holcomb shares coaching philosophy 

– Wide receiver DJ Moore said he never lost belief in Walker, even when multiple other quarterbacks came onto the roster to compete with him.

"At the end of the day, he's always going to fight for a spot," Moore said. "He's always going to be on somebody's roster. I'm glad he's on ours because he's a great quarterback in my eyes."

Moore said he frequently told Walker he would remain in Carolina throughout the preseason, keeping the faith in the teammate he called "lovable" and said he spent time with outside of football.

"I told him he was going to be here regardless," Moore said. "It wound up happening, so I guess I spoke it into existence. But I'm glad that he's here. We had many talks like that, but he handled it pretty well. He didn't believe me at first, but then the stars aligned.

"Things have happened, so he was like, 'Dang, you were right.' I want to take credit for saying that he would stay here. I'll take some of it."

Moore and Walker have flashed their solid connection before. Walker started in a 2020 win over the Lions, 20-0, and threw seven passes to Moore for 127 yards, an average of 18.1 yards per catch.

Even though it was two seasons ago, Moore said he is confident the connection is still there.