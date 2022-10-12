PJ Walker getting ready again, knows nothing is certain

Oct 12, 2022 at 05:45 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
PJ Walker
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — PJ Walker has seen some things.

Enough things, honestly, that having to start for the Panthers a week after they fired his college coach, the guy who believed in him and gave him a shot, is almost normal by comparison.

"We know at the end of the day we've got a job to do," Walker said Wednesday, in the middle of a rather tumultuous week here. "And if we don't do our job, we'll be gone too."

Related Links

The Panthers backup quarterback took all the first-team reps Wednesday with Baker Mayfield out with an ankle injury, and is in line to start against the Rams Sunday since he's the only healthy quarterback on the active roster.

But if you were looking for a lot of emotion, that's not really Walker's thing.

He has learned how to be matter-of-fact about his lot in life, which he might have learned while watching former Colts teammate Andrew Luck retire at the end of training camp, a moment when you realize nothing is normal. Or perhaps it was this summer with the Panthers, when he was sure he was cut.

After backing up Sam Darnold through offseason workouts, he watched the Panthers draft Matt Corral in May and then trade for Mayfield in July, so it was reasonable for him to think he was going to be cut in August. And he might have been, until Corral and then Darnold suffered preseason injuries, leaving him once again a heartbeat away from playing.

"Over the summer, I had a different perspective on this whole situation," Walker admitted, acknowledging his own career prospects before others suffered some bad luck.

"I thought about it for about a week," he said. "After that week, it is what it is. I was still going to be able to go out in the preseason and play, made the best of that. When I did get my reps in training camp, whatever opportunity, I made the best of it.

"It was a lot going through my mind because I felt like I could play. I felt like I was good enough to be the backup here. But things happen. It's a business. At the end of the day, I never stopped my approach of going out there and handling my business."

This week, the business got a little personal for him, as he admitted it was difficult watching Matt Rhule leave on Monday. Walker started for Rhule at Temple and came here with his old coach in 2020.

"The love he had for that group was sincere," Walker said of Rhule's final meeting Monday. "There a lot of guys in the room that felt the same way about him. It hurt to see him walk away, hurt to see him go. You've got to go out there and overcome."

And yet, he understands.

"You've got to win in this league, Walker said. "If that's not getting done, something's got to change."

Interim coach Steve Wilks said directly (Wilks says everything directly) that he had no problem starting Walker this weekend.

"I'm confident in PJ, and I think the players are confident in PJ," Wilks said. "This is one of those situations where, you're sitting where we are right now this season, and everybody could start pressing and trying to do things outside the system. So I foresee that as part of my conversation this week.

"We don't need one guy to go out and win the football game. Just go out and do what you do."

From that standpoint, he may have found his guy.

Walker has shown twice he can go in and win a game as a starter — though they weren't always ideal performances. If a backup quarterback needs to be ready in an instant and have a short memory, Walker's qualified.

He was under center when they beat the Lions in 2020, but he threw two red zone interceptions. He had a pick in last year's start against the Cardinals, but was also 22-of-29 passing in that game, which most people remember for Cam Newton coming in and creating a couple of quick touchdowns in his first game back.

Walker realized then his starting gig wasn't lasting long, not with Newton coming back to a home game against Washington the following week, but he accepted it as he has most things.

"I wasn't disappointed," he said. "I know it's a business. I know what it is. For me, it's always be ready. I understood what was going on. I understood what was at stake at the end of the day. So for me, it was just go out there when my number was called and be ready to play.

"It's staying level-headed, staying humble, one day at a time. Go out there and keep all the noise out."

Of course, it's also not yet settled that it's absolutely going to be him.

Wilks said that after talking with Mayfield Wednesday morning, "we feel like there could be a chance he goes this weekend; we'll see how it goes."

Mayfield didn't practice and was still wearing a walking boot on his left foot, but Wilks remembers being around him in Cleveland in 2019, so he's not ready to rule him out.

"I have a history with Baker. He's very physical, very tough, mentally tough as well," Wilks said. "I trust his judgment. We would work him out, the trainers will, and we'll see where he is with (offensive coordinator Ben) McAdoo. Definitely won't put him in harm's way."

Wilks added that it would be "hard for me to put him out there if he doesn't practice." So with Mayfield indoors getting treatment Wednesday, Walker took all the reps with the regulars on offense, while practice squader Jacob Eason ran the scout team. Walker has been doing most of that this year, leaving Eason with mostly individual work and meetings. Wilks said there was a chance Darnold could be cleared to begin practice next week, but he won't be available for the Rams game. Still, Darnold was on the practice field Wednesday, with an earpiece in and offering advice to Walker between reps.

They were preparing Walker as much as they could. And when asked how comfortable he'd be if Eason had to be activated and play this weekend, Wilks sort of shrugged, because nothing about this situation is conventional.

"I don't think you can ever judge your comfort level," Wilks said. "This is the NFL; things happen, guys go down. I've been in situations where an offensive lineman goes down, and you have to put a tight end at tackle. We can't call a timeout and just get back on the plane.

"So if things happen, he just has to go in and execute. He's been in the meetings, he understands exactly what we're trying to get done at that position, and we can't sit here and try to put a lot on his plate. We have to simplify a lot of things if he goes into the game."

And, as always, they have to be ready to adjust. The good news is, Walker has plenty of experience doing that.

Week 6 | Wednesday practice photos | 10/12

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Rams this weekend.

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
1 / 69

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

Carolina Panthers
CB - 32 - Tae Hayes DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
2 / 69

CB - 32 - Tae Hayes
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
3 / 69

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-131
4 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-128
5 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-125
6 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-132
7 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
8 / 69

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
9 / 69

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
10 / 69

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-121
11 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 37 - John Lovett
12 / 69

RB - 37 - John Lovett

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-111
13 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-115
14 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-130
15 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
16 / 69

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Stewart Luke Kuechly
17 / 69

Jonathan Stewart

Luke Kuechly

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
18 / 69

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
19 / 69

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-108
20 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-102
21 / 69
Carolina Panthers
S - 31 - Juston Burris
22 / 69

S - 31 - Juston Burris

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
23 / 69

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-099
24 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
25 / 69

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
DB - 95 - Derrick Brown G - 63 - Austin Corbett
26 / 69

DB - 95 - Derrick Brown

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks
27 / 69

Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-083
28 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-084
29 / 69
Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
30 / 69

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - PJ Walker
31 / 69

QB - 11 - PJ Walker

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
32 / 69

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-073
33 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-071
34 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-068
35 / 69
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
36 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-067
37 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-066
38 / 69
Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
39 / 69

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-061
40 / 69
Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg
41 / 69

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-058
42 / 69
Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
43 / 69

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
44 / 69

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-052
45 / 69
Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
46 / 69

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
47 / 69

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
48 / 69

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
49 / 69

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
50 / 69

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
51 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
52 / 69

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
53 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
54 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-028
55 / 69
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
56 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
57 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
58 / 69

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-029
59 / 69
Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
60 / 69

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-020
61 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-018
62 / 69
Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
63 / 69

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-016
64 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-008
65 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
66 / 69

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-011
67 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-005
68 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
69 / 69

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pressing "reset," picking up tempo in practice

Players shared their thoughts about the first practice since Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach.

news

Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn held out

The cornerback was one of five players who did not participate in practice as they prepare for the Rams this week.

news

Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Rams

Carolina plays its first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks in Los Angeles.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Los Angeles Rams in Week 6

The Panthers game against the Rams will air on FOX at 4:05 p.m.

news

Ask The Old Guy: The times, they are a changin'

Coaches, quarterbacks, truth vs. fiction, and a whole lot of other stuff was on your mind, during an eventful week for the Panthers.

news

Steve Wilks details the plan moving forward

The Panthers' interim head coach discussed a number of topics in his first press conference, from coaching changes to scheme and personnel.

news

"I've been here when it's good," said the man from here

For interim coach Steve Wilks, Tuesday was about staying on message. But when the messenger is one of us, it resonates differently.

news

Five things to know about Steve Wilks

Here are five facts to know about the Panthers' interim head coach.

news

Know Your Foe: Los Angeles Rams

The Panthers will travel west to face Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 vs. Rams

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 6.

news

Interim head coach Steve Wilks a "leader of men"

Owner David Tepper on Monday discussed what went into his decision to name Wilks interim coach.

Advertising