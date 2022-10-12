PJ Walker getting ready again, knows nothing is certain

Of course, it's also not yet settled that it's absolutely going to be him.

Wilks said that after talking with Mayfield Wednesday morning, "we feel like there could be a chance he goes this weekend; we'll see how it goes."

Mayfield didn't practice and was still wearing a walking boot on his left foot, but Wilks remembers being around him in Cleveland in 2019, so he's not ready to rule him out.

"I have a history with Baker. He's very physical, very tough, mentally tough as well," Wilks said. "I trust his judgment. We would work him out, the trainers will, and we'll see where he is with (offensive coordinator Ben) McAdoo. Definitely won't put him in harm's way."

Wilks added that it would be "hard for me to put him out there if he doesn't practice." So with Mayfield indoors getting treatment Wednesday, Walker took all the reps with the regulars on offense, while practice squader Jacob Eason ran the scout team. Walker has been doing most of that this year, leaving Eason with mostly individual work and meetings. Wilks said there was a chance Darnold could be cleared to begin practice next week, but he won't be available for the Rams game. Still, Darnold was on the practice field Wednesday, with an earpiece in and offering advice to Walker between reps.

They were preparing Walker as much as they could. And when asked how comfortable he'd be if Eason had to be activated and play this weekend, Wilks sort of shrugged, because nothing about this situation is conventional.

"I don't think you can ever judge your comfort level," Wilks said. "This is the NFL; things happen, guys go down. I've been in situations where an offensive lineman goes down, and you have to put a tight end at tackle. We can't call a timeout and just get back on the plane.

"So if things happen, he just has to go in and execute. He's been in the meetings, he understands exactly what we're trying to get done at that position, and we can't sit here and try to put a lot on his plate. We have to simplify a lot of things if he goes into the game."