Preparing for Aaron Donald a unique challenge

Corbett hadn't gotten to the Rams yet when that incident occurred, but said from his own experiences, he has some understanding of how it's possible to leave the helmet (and, as importantly, the head) intact while holding someone else's facemask at the end of a fight.

"Sometimes physics just kind of leave Earth for a second," Corbett said with a shrug. "Things happen."

That's a pretty good way of describing Donald himself.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive tackle isn't what you'd consider big enough to fit the traditional prerequisites for his position. Yet he does it so incredibly well. He's a three-time defensive player of the year, the 2014 defensive rookie of the year, and has stacked seven straight first-team All-Pro honors on his shelf. He led the league in sacks in 2018 with 20.5, and in his ninth season, he already has 102.0 career sacks.

"He's good at football, yeah," Hekker said simply.

"I mean, you've heard it said a lot; when you look at him, you're not blown away," Hekker continued. "But when you watch him, the tenacity, watch his get-off, explosiveness, quick hands, quick feet, his production is incredible.