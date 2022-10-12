Pressing "reset," picking up tempo in practice

Oct 12, 2022 at 06:09 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Steve Wilks
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Steve Wilks comes in to most situations with a direct approach. Even when he was defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, Wilks commanded the room and drew players' attention.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn watched Wilks take that same style into his first work day as the Panthers' interim head coach on Wednesday. And it appears to have resonated.

"He just leads with a lot of conviction," Horn said. "We're just going to stand behind that and be ready to go."

Related Links

Wilks' urgency spread to the players, as they locked in before facing the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Panthers are 1-4, so they know this is the time.

A focus on improvement translated into a high-tempo, high-energy, good-vibes type of afternoon in the Atrium Health Dome, where the team practiced due to rain.

Pads popped, the pace sped up, and some guys who are used to Wilks' style were on hand.

Jonathan Stewart, Luke Kuechly
Carolina Panthers

Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart made appearances for Wilks' first practice. Kuechly and Stewart have visited in the past, and Kuechly came to practice a few times earlier this year, but their presence on Carolina's first practice day under new leadership was worth noting.

The Panthers sped around the ball in full pads on Wednesday – one of the changes Wilks elected to make as coach. Before this week, Carolina wore full pads on Thursday, but Wilks said he wanted to emphasize controlling the line of scrimmage early in the weekly routine.

Wilks came out of his first practice pleased.

"I thought the tempo and urgency was outstanding," Wilks said. "It was good to see guys fly around and make some contact."

Austin Corbett, Derrick Brown
Carolina Panthers

Running back Christian McCaffrey took his regular Wednesday rest day from the on-field action, but he stayed engaged with the offense. He reviewed practice tape on the sideline with D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, and Terrace Marshall Jr., showing them pointers to use in their next reps.

Even though he wasn't on the field, McCaffrey said he felt that energy in practice.

"It was intense today," McCaffrey said. "I think guys (were) very energized. There wasn't any shortage of energy. So that's how it should be. We're going to correct the mistakes and try to have a great day tomorrow."

There's a strong respect for Wilks around the locker room, which has helped the coaching transition.

"I've always had much respect for coach Wilks, who he is, and how he coaches," defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said. "Right now, he's got a lot of eyes on him. I feel like everyone's paying attention."

Foreman said he liked how Wilks coached the team for the first 48 hours of his tenure.

"Nobody's hanging their head down," Foreman said. "Even though it's a tough situation to have a coaching change in the middle of the season like that, he's coming in and trying to do everything he can to prepare us the right way, keep us focused, keep our mind on the right track.

"I think guys are really buying into that, understanding that it's just time to get better, and time to do the right thing. I just like the way he's approaching the situation. He's not letting anybody hang their heads. He's pushing guys to handle their business, be more accountable, and do the right thing."

There are 12 games left for the Panthers. Wilks' "they're not canceling our season" message from his opening press conference caught on in the locker room. Players harkened back to it when asked what brought about the intensity in Wilks' first practice.

Take it from JJ Jansen, who has been at Carolina since 2009 and saw the transition between Ron Rivera and interim Perry Fewell with four games left in 2019.

Jansen said there's the apparent difference in timing (Wilks is stepping in sooner in the season), but there's also the reality of how much time the Panthers still have and how much they want to turn it around for their season, their teammates, themselves, and Wilks.

"I do feel like it's a little bit of a reset," Jansen said. "I think the team's taking the approach (of) we're 0-0, and the goal is to win one game this week. Coach Wilks is putting his stamp on the program. …

"I think there's a lot of energy around, 'Let's win the first game, and let's learn how coach Wilks wants things done.' And (defensive play caller Al Holcomb), how does he want things done? We've all got to figure that out on the fly. Sometimes that newness is fun for players. That's what I largely sensed today."

Week 6 | Wednesday practice photos | 10/12

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Rams this weekend.

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
1 / 69

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

Carolina Panthers
CB - 32 - Tae Hayes DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
2 / 69

CB - 32 - Tae Hayes
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
3 / 69

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-131
4 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-128
5 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-125
6 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-132
7 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
8 / 69

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
9 / 69

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
10 / 69

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-121
11 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 37 - John Lovett
12 / 69

RB - 37 - John Lovett

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-111
13 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-115
14 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-130
15 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
16 / 69

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Stewart Luke Kuechly
17 / 69

Jonathan Stewart

Luke Kuechly

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
18 / 69

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
19 / 69

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-108
20 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-102
21 / 69
Carolina Panthers
S - 31 - Juston Burris
22 / 69

S - 31 - Juston Burris

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
23 / 69

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-099
24 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
25 / 69

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
DB - 95 - Derrick Brown G - 63 - Austin Corbett
26 / 69

DB - 95 - Derrick Brown

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks
27 / 69

Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-083
28 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-084
29 / 69
Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
30 / 69

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - PJ Walker
31 / 69

QB - 11 - PJ Walker

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
32 / 69

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-073
33 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-071
34 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-068
35 / 69
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
36 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-067
37 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-066
38 / 69
Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
39 / 69

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-061
40 / 69
Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg
41 / 69

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-058
42 / 69
Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
43 / 69

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
44 / 69

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-052
45 / 69
Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
46 / 69

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
47 / 69

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
48 / 69

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
49 / 69

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
50 / 69

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
51 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
52 / 69

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
53 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
54 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-028
55 / 69
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
56 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
57 / 69

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
58 / 69

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-029
59 / 69
Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
60 / 69

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-020
61 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-018
62 / 69
Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
63 / 69

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-016
64 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-008
65 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
66 / 69

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-011
67 / 69
Carolina Panthers
221012 WK 6 Practice 1-005
68 / 69
Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
69 / 69

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

PJ Walker getting ready again, knows nothing is certain

The veteran backup took all the reps Wednesday, in another turn in an interesting career.

news

Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn held out

The cornerback was one of five players who did not participate in practice as they prepare for the Rams this week.

news

Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Rams

Carolina plays its first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks in Los Angeles.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Los Angeles Rams in Week 6

The Panthers game against the Rams will air on FOX at 4:05 p.m.

news

Ask The Old Guy: The times, they are a changin'

Coaches, quarterbacks, truth vs. fiction, and a whole lot of other stuff was on your mind, during an eventful week for the Panthers.

news

Steve Wilks details the plan moving forward

The Panthers' interim head coach discussed a number of topics in his first press conference, from coaching changes to scheme and personnel.

news

"I've been here when it's good," said the man from here

For interim coach Steve Wilks, Tuesday was about staying on message. But when the messenger is one of us, it resonates differently.

news

Five things to know about Steve Wilks

Here are five facts to know about the Panthers' interim head coach.

news

Know Your Foe: Los Angeles Rams

The Panthers will travel west to face Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 vs. Rams

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 6.

news

Interim head coach Steve Wilks a "leader of men"

Owner David Tepper on Monday discussed what went into his decision to name Wilks interim coach.

Advertising