Al Holcomb taking over defensive play-calling

Oct 11, 2022 at 03:10 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Al Holcomb
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — New Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday that assistant head coach-defense Al Holcomb would take over as interim defensive coordinator, and would call defensive plays beginning this week against the Rams.

Wilks said he moved on from defensive coordinator Phil Snow when he took over as interim coach yesterday based on "just a different approach, that's all."

Holcomb is a trusted voice for him, having served as his coordinator when Wilks was head coach in Arizona in 2018.

The 51-year-old Holcomb is in his 14th year coaching in the league, and was also here with Wilks from 2013-2017, when Holcomb was linebackers coach.

As to other changes to the staff, Wilks said he didn't foresee any more at this time.

Wilks was asked about the possibility of Luke Kuechly joining him, and he joked: "Playing or coaching?"

Kuechly's currently serving as an analyst on the Panthers Radio Network, and will continue to do so, with his next appearance in Week 7 when the Panthers return home to play the Buccaneers.

PHOTOS: Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly coach youth football team at halftime

View photos from tonight's halftime youth football game between the South Charlotte Patriots, coached by Olsen and Kuechly, and the Police Activity League Panthers.

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
1 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
2 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
3 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
4 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
5 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
7 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
8 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
9 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
10 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
11 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
12 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
13 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
14 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
15 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
16 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.
17 / 17

Youth Football Exhibition during halftime of Bills vs. Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Al Holcomb shares coaching philosophy

In his first press conference as interim defensive coordinator, Holcomb discussed his connection to Steve Wilks and how he approaches player relationships.

news

Preparing for Aaron Donald a unique challenge

Several Panthers know the Rams defensive tackle as a teammate, but know that doesn't necessarily mean you're safe.

news

Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Baker Mayfield out again

The Panthers quarterback was on the field with teammates, but he's still in a walking boot after last week's ankle injury.

news

Pressing "reset," picking up tempo in practice

Players shared their thoughts about the first practice since Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach.

news

PJ Walker getting ready again, knows nothing is certain

The veteran backup took all the reps Wednesday, in another turn in an interesting career.

news

Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn held out

The cornerback was one of five players who did not participate in practice as they prepare for the Rams this week.

news

Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Rams

Carolina plays its first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks in Los Angeles.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Los Angeles Rams in Week 6

The Panthers game against the Rams will air on FOX at 4:05 p.m.

news

Ask The Old Guy: The times, they are a changin'

Coaches, quarterbacks, truth vs. fiction, and a whole lot of other stuff was on your mind, during an eventful week for the Panthers.

news

Steve Wilks details the plan moving forward

The Panthers' interim head coach discussed a number of topics in his first press conference, from coaching changes to scheme and personnel.

news

"I've been here when it's good," said the man from here

For interim coach Steve Wilks, Tuesday was about staying on message. But when the messenger is one of us, it resonates differently.

Advertising