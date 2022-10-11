Al Holcomb taking over defensive play-calling

CHARLOTTE — New Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday that assistant head coach-defense Al Holcomb would take over as interim defensive coordinator, and would call defensive plays beginning this week against the Rams.

Wilks said he moved on from defensive coordinator Phil Snow when he took over as interim coach yesterday based on "just a different approach, that's all."

Holcomb is a trusted voice for him, having served as his coordinator when Wilks was head coach in Arizona in 2018.

The 51-year-old Holcomb is in his 14th year coaching in the league, and was also here with Wilks from 2013-2017, when Holcomb was linebackers coach.

As to other changes to the staff, Wilks said he didn't foresee any more at this time.

Wilks was asked about the possibility of Luke Kuechly joining him, and he joked: "Playing or coaching?"